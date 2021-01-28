Who knows which way this Rutland High mascot debate is going to swing. There is certainly a lot of vocal support for retaining the Raiders name but there is also a passionate group believing the Raider is hurtful to Native Americans and want the name changed.
Rice Memorial swapped Little Indians for Green Knights but Danville High retains its name of Indians.
Even if you are in the camp that wants to preserve the sports athletic history and tradition of Rutland High by holding onto the Raiders, you’ve got to be prepared for a change. It could happen.
We certainly do not want to be saddled with a nondescript name that does not speak to who we are.
Something old. Something new. Something borrowed. Something Choo Choo.
Let’s think about borrowing from nearby Whitehall High School or the the Midwest’s Purdue University and honoring Rutland’s long and colorful railroad history.
I have always loved the Purdue nickname for its sports teams. Boilermakers is unique and the logo colorful.
Or you could go closer to home and borrow from the Whitehall Railroaders over the New York State border. You get alliteration with the Whitehall version. Rutland Railroaders rolls off the tongue pretty well.
Yes, Whitehall is only 20-plus miles west but it is in another state.
Either Boilermakers or Railroaders would give the Rutland sports teams a nickname that no other Vermont high school has.
Tapping the KingdomThe Husson University football program has done pretty well with its recruiting haul out of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
Its latest roster shows four products from the Kingdom: North Country Union quarterback Alex Haugwitz, Lyndon linebacker Kayden Lewis, North Country tight end Aidan Hogan and North Country offensive lineman Michael Punt.
“It started with the Blindows,” Husson coach Nat Clark said.
There were three Blindow siblings who went to Husson from North Country.
One was a female. Kajsa made her mark on the field hockey field.
The most valuable is Keenon Blindow, a Husson linebacker, because he is still impacting the program as the head football coach at Noble High School in Maine.
“He’s been good to us,” Clark said.
Hogan is a big piece of the Eagles’ offense. He is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end who made the All-Commonwealth Coast Conference team in 2019 with 39 receptions, nine for touchdowns. He is also an outstanding blocker.
“We love the tight end and he does a lot of things for us,” Clark said. “He certainly can catch the ball.
“He is in tremendous shape now.”
Hogan isn’t the biggest Vermonter on the team. That distinction goes to Punt, a 6-foot-7, 335-pound offensive lineman.
“He hasn’t gotten on the field much yet but he’s still in the mix,” Clark said.
There has been a smattering of other Kingdom products on the football roster of the Bangor, Maine school over the years, players like EJ White, Jeff McMahon, JJ Mesics and Dakota Bell, all of Lyndon and North Country’s Travis Tetreault.
But Clark believes its is the Blindow family that really greased the pipeline.
Until a few years ago, Castleton, Norwich and Husson were league rivals in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
Husson ruled the roost in the ECFC before moving to the Commonwealth Coast Conference. Norwich left for the NEWMAC.
Husson had its way with Castleton, going 7-3 and winning the last six meetings. Norwich was 6-5 against the Eagles.
Husson has found the going tougher in the CCC.
“We were 4-3 in the league (in 2019), not where we want to be,” Clark said.
“It’s a good league, one of the best in New England but we knew that.,”
“The travel is a lot better but we had great relationships in the ECFC. We loved Vermont and playing Castleton and Norwich.”
Husson has a Vermont flavor on its coaching staff. Paytton Hobbs, a football player at Middlebury Union High School and Castleton, is the defensive coordinator.
