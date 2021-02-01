There was a time when West Rutland High School boasted a field hockey team. The Golden Horde played the sport pretty well, too. They earned a state championship in 1980, battling rival Proctor to a scoreless tie through overtime in the big game.
The sport was immensely popular. The 1979 team, for example, was 25 strong. Count ‘em — Marcia Kramarz, Tosh Kurant, Kathy Kulig, Joan Frazier, Debbie Jasmin, Kathy and Chris Daley, Bonnie Pluta, Lucy Kurant, Tina Kapitan, Connie and Ora Turner, Karen Burns, Andrea Holden, Debbie Lloyd, Janet Carini, Mary Ann DiGangi, Lynn Sutkowski, Joanne and Phyllis Kulig, Mary Harte, Charlene Glidden, Debbie Blackwood, Lynn Jankowski and Janet Brown.
That team was coached by Colleen Debish.
Fran Grembowicz, a 1978 West Rutland graduate, played on a couple of the earliest teams.
It is very unlikely that when Debish and Grembowicz were aligned with Golden Horde field hockey that they had any idea just how big of a part the sport would play in their lives.
Debish left Westside to coach some powerful teams at Springfield High before heading to Massachusetts where she had a successful stint coaching Westborough High School. During the 2009 season with Westborough, Debish eclipsed the 300-victory mark in her career as a high school field hockey coach.
Grembowicz is eyeing the 200th-win circle at the college level. She has been at the helm of the St. Lawrence University field hockey program since 1998.
It was in the early 1980s when West Rutland dropped its field hockey program.
“I wish they still had it. When they dropped it, it kind of broke my heart,” Grembowicz said.
Last fall was more heartbreak for Grembowicz and her SLU team. COVID canceled the season but, like other teams, they made the best of it.
“The fall was a lot of practice time,” she said. “We started very slowly in small groups, small pods of eight to 10 players. We practiced four times a week.
“I was amazed at how adaptable the kids were.”
She has done well with recruiting in her native state. Players going to practice this fall for the Saints were Mount Abraham’s Carley Sherwin and Jackie Reiss and Burr and Burton Academy’s Charleigh Carthy.
“Mount Abe has been a good place for us. And Barb (Miceli) does a great job at Burr and Burton.
“I love my Vermont roots. We are about to seal the deal with some more Vermonters,” Grembowicz said. “I think it is a good spot for Vermont kids. It’s not that much different here from Vermont and we have good academics and athletics.
“We have had Vermonters in the past from places like South Burlington, Otter Valley and Rutland.”
Grembowicz will lose Reiss to graduation.
“Jackie has been an impact player since day one,” Grembowicz said.
Grembowicz is hoping the Saints can have some type of modified spring season, if even it is just a game or two, so that they can give Reiss and the other seniors some type of farewell.
Grembowicz said Carthy would have seen a significant jump in her playing time last fall as a sophomore.
Grembowicz is still going strong and looking toward a more normal field hockey season in the fall but Debish is retired and living in Berlin, Massachusetts.
Debish added officiating to her many hats, working lacrosse and high school and college basketball games.
She had an outstanding coaching career at Westborough where she also worked in the guidance department. She won Central Massachusetts titles with the Rangers in three different sports — field hockey, softball and lacrosse.
She remembers her Vermont days fondly including being asked by Grembowicz to come to Rochester High School and present a one-day field hockey clinic to her players.
Debish considers one of her strongest players at Westside to be Tosh Kurant who went on to make her own mark on the game, coaching at Fair Haven Union High School.
She recalls Middlebury Union High field hockey coach Gail Jette and Woodstock Union High coach Yvonee Frates as being among those who brought the game to a high level in Vermont.
Debish vividly remembers one playoff game between her Springfield squad and Jette’s Middlebury team. The teams battled through overtimes with the game still scoreless when darkness enveloped Middlebury’s field.
The teams came back the next day and played the game from the beginning.
“Gail Jette and I took a stand on that game,” Debish said. “The Vermont Headmasters wanted us to come back and settle the game with penalty strokes.
“Gail and I said, ‘That doesn’t do justice to the sport,’ and we came back and played the whole game. Why would you ride all the way from Springfield to Middlebury to do strokes?
“Gail and Yvonne were very classy.”
A highlight during her West Rutland days, Debish said, was when the Golden Horde defeated Rutland.
“That was a big event,” she said.
She recalled a highlight at Springfield being the day her Cosmos won the state crown in 1981 by beating South Burlington 1-0 with Heather Hake scoring and Bonnie Gunn earning the shutout in goal.
Debish played field hockey at Black River and Keene State before coaching the Horde.
Debish was inducted into the Westborough High Hall of Fame and Grembowicz into the Castleton University Hall of Fame.
Like Debish, Grembowicz has coached multiple sports. She coached women’s basketball at SLU and had a long stint as St. Lawrence’s softball coach, 1999-2012.
The West Rutland days are decades in the past for Grembowicz and Debish.
Yet, the little school remains a common thread for two coaches who have long and glistening resumes.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.