Playoff season is upon us for the Castleton University field hockey, men's soccer and women's soccer teams.
All three are in position to make the Little East Conference tournament and can solidify their positioning with a win in their final games on Saturday.
The CU field hockey team has taken a big step forward in the second year of Emily Lowell's stint as head coach. After a seven-win 2021, the Spartans surpassed that mark and clinched a winning record last week.
The Spartans have done their best mark in LEC play where they've won eight of 11 games.
Castleton is one of four teams that entered Friday with an 8-3 conference mark and are currently seeded fifth by way of its overall record.
The Spartans will be among the top eight teams in the conference that go to the postseason tournament. The question of what seed they will be still remains.
Castleton finishes the regular season at Bridgewater State on Saturday afternoon. Bridgewater has suffered through a tough season and has won just once in conference play.
Junior Emily Harris will be looking to make history on Saturday as well. Harris is one goal away from tying the Castleton record of 30 goals in a single season that she set last season.
The Castleton women's soccer team has been a bit up and down this season, but there have been plenty more ups as of late. The Spartans have won four straight games heading into the weekend.
Despite having an under .500 record overall, Castleton has a 4-2-1 mark in conference play, putting it in third behind Southern Maine and Western Connecticut.
Six teams make it to the LEC tournament, so the Spartans can rest easy knowing that their 13 points racked up in conference will be enough to earn a spot.
Solidifying their spot as the No. 3 seed would make their road a bit less bumpy in the tournament, but their opponent on Saturday at Dave Wolk Stadium has the same spot in mind.
UMass Boston comes to Vermont for that contest, sitting one point behind Castleton.
There will be plenty to play for on both sides of the pitch. The Spartans will hope their balanced attack serves them well, as 10 different players have found the back of the net this fall.
The Castleton men's playoff positioning is on less stable ground.
The Spartans enter the weekend with seven points in conference, built off two wins and a tie, leaving them in fifth place.
There are four teams within three points of Castleton meaning the weekend has major stakes.
One of those teams, Plymouth State, is two points back and is finished with league play, so it's mathematically eliminated.
Southern Maine and Rhode Island College are both one point back, with the Huskies currently holding the No. 6 spot, right behind the Spartans.
Both squads are the underdog in their final conference game. Southern Maine plays top-seeded Western Connecticut who enters the game with an 18-0-1 record. RIC takes on Keene State, who currently sits in fourth in the standings.
UMass Dartmouth has an outside of shot of clinching a playoff spot, but would need an upset win against third-seeded Eastern Connecticut and some help from other squads.
Castleton can solidify its case with an upset win against second-seeded UMass Boston.
The Spartans have played better of late as winners of three of their last five games, which snapped a skid of five straight losses midseason.
PUCK DROP
The Castleton men's and women's hockey teams get their season underway this weekend.
The men were away at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Massachusetts, before coming home for their home opener Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Plattsburgh State.
The Spartans were picked to finish ninth in the 10-team New England Hockey Conference Preseason Poll, garnering 19 points. Castleton is coming off a 5-19-2 season in 2021-2022.
Coach Kyle Richards enters his second year as Spartans head coach.
The Castleton women begin the season with four straight home games at Spartan Arena, beginning with Saturday's matinee against Rivier at 3 p.m.
CU is coming of a highly-successful 15-10-2 campaign where it made it all the way to the NEHC championship game.
The Spartans were picked to finish third in the conference preseason poll, behind defending conference champion Elmira and Norwich, who Castleton ousted from in the NEHC semifinals last winter.
Coach Tim McAuliffe enters his third year at the helm of the program.
