There is something about a tailgate party at a college football season opener. There is optimism in the air, everyone is undefeated and fans are reveling in the promise of the new season.
Fans will be downright giddy on Sept. 2 when the smells of tailgate food spice the air outside of Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium. This is a special season for the Spartans. They are in their final year as a member of the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and would love to leave the league with a memory of a conference crown and berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
A league championship is something Castleton has not achieved since starting football in 2009.
But Evan Smith returns at quarterback along with other notable veteran players and a solid new recruiting class.
High hopes will be on the tailgate menu alongside the chili dogs, beef empanadas, lemon pepper chicken wings and ham and cheese sliders.
Some 1,740 miles away from Castleton, hopes will be every bit as high that day at North Texas University. California is in Denton for the season opener.
Optimism is flowing in North Texas. There is a new coach in town and the Mean Green believes it can get back to a bowl game after losing to Boise State 35-32 in the Frisco Bowl.
The Mean Green is expected to deploy a much more wide open offense under new coach Eric Morris.
The pregame tailgating will be festive.
But at one area of the tailgate scene in Denton, the talk won't be 100% about football. Some of it will be about the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race and the experience that one avid Mean Green football fan had in running the half marathon in the Rutland County race earlier this month.
Scott Campbell, a 62-year-old North Texas graduate, has the goal of running a half marathon in all 50 states. He made Vermont the 43rd state on his list.
Campbell writes a blog about his 50-state odyssey and the one he penned about the Crowley makes it pretty clear that Rutland is one of his favorite locales. He is a human Chamber of Commerce billboard for Rutland.
Campbell loves small towns and he found Rutland to be one at the top of his list.
He delighted in discovering that the post-race fruit for the participants included watermelon. He said that was a first in his very lengthy racing experience.
Campbell loved the beauty of the course and was taken by the beauty of every bit of the state that he saw.
He grabbed breakfast at Burlington's Parkway Diner before catching his flight back home to Texas.
Dining is another facet of Vermont that he relished. He wrote in his blog: "Vermont is a state with few national chains and lots of independent, unique restaurants."
He ended his blog: "The state of small towns is good. Find them. Delight in them."
SPARTAN SOCCER
Football is not the only fall intercollegiate sport that adds so greatly to the Castleton University campus and community atmosphere in the fall.
CU men's soccer team, which will be playing under the banner of Vermont State University (Castleton), should create plenty of excitement at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Coach John O'Connor is bringing in six new players, four from Connecticut and two from Massachusetts, and is optimistic about the season.
Life is a lot different for the Spartans now that they are in the Little East Conference, a much tougher league than the North Atlantic Conference that they left several years ago.
"Every game in the LEC is hard to win and that wasn't true in the NAC," O'Connor said.
Winning a league with strong teams like Western Connecticut and UMass Boston is an imposing challenge.
"We want to finish in the top six. That's the goal," O'Connor said.
Six of the nine teams qualify for the LEC's postseason tournament.
If the Spartans can get a high enough seed for a home game, that's a really nice bonus.
"It's always about making it to the tournament," O'Connor said.
O'Connor pointed out that the LEC rivalry games against Plymouth State and Keene State are frequently the ones that can spell the difference between being in the league's postseason party or not.
HOME ON THE RANGE
Former Castleton University football coach Marc Klatt is now the Director of Strength at Conditioning at Del Valle High School near Austin, Texas.