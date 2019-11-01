MIDDLEBURY — It didn’t take the Burr and Burton Academy football program much time to make itself at home in Division I. Bumped up to D-I this season after capturing the Division II state championship last season, the Bulldogs put themselves in the state championship game next weekend with a 54-39 semifinal victory over previously unbeaten Middlebury on Friday night at Doc Collins Field.
Quarterback Joey McCoy and favorite target John Morgantini hooked up for five touchdown passes.
It didn’t take Burr and Burton Academy long to strike. McCoy hooked up with Morgantini for a 30-yard touchdown pass just 2:22 into the game to give the No. 3 Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
That was only the beginning of some frenzied first-quarter action. Nikolai Luksch scooped up an errant pitch for the Tigers and it was 7-7 with 8:05 still remaining in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs went back on top on a 38-yard touch run by McCoy.
But Thatcher Trudeau got loose for a 44-yard TD run for the Tigers and the score was knotted at 14 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs dialed ‘M’ again for that combination of McCoy to Morgantini. A 53-yard strike on the opening play of the second quarter putting BBA in front 21-14.
Tyler Buxton answered with a big play for Middlebury, a 54-yard TD dash that tied the score at 21, but once again that combination of McCoy-to-Morgantini answered to put the Bulldogs on top 27-21.
After prevailing in a defensive struggle in the quarterfinals, beating BFA-St. Albans 9-0, it was apparent that Middlebury would need to win a shootout by this time in order to get to Rutland’s Alumni Field for the state championship game on Nov. 9.
McCoy called his own number from 9 yards out and the Bulldogs took a 34-21 lead into the locker room.
The Tigers closed it to 34-27 with 5:43 still left to play in the third quarter.
BBA cushioned its lead to 41-27 with 2:37 to go in the third quarter and it was the McCoy-Morgantini combo yet again. This time the pass play covered 22 yards.
The Tigers kept pace, pulling to within 41-33 early in the fourth quarter but the PAT sailed wide left.
McCoy extended the lead to 47-33 with 9:43 remaining. He scored on a QB sneak and three plays before that put his team in the red zone with an electrifying 67-yard dash.
The McCoy and Morgantini pass-catch combo was not finished. They hooked up for their fifth TD to make it 54-33 with 3:13 remaining.
Buxton did catch a late TD pass for the Tigers but the horse was already out of the barn.
The Bulldogs await the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between No. 1 and unbeaten St. Johnsbury and No. 5 Essex. They meet at 1 p.m. in St. Johnsbury.
Bellows Falls 26, U-32 14
NORTHFIELD — The Bellows Falls Terriers will be gunning for the program’s 12th straight football championship as the result of Friday night’s 26-14 victory over U-32 at Norwich University’s Sabine Field.
Griffin Waryas went over for a score from a yard out on a quarterback keeper to extend Bellows Falls’ lead to 26-14 with 4:44 remaining to put the Terriers in great position for the trip to Rutland’s Alumni Field, site of the Division II state championship game on Nov. 9.
Awaiting the Terriers is nearby rival Brattleboro, the same team that BF opened the season with.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Wentworth 4, CU 2
EVERETT, Mass. — The Castleton men’s hockey team opened the season Friday night with a 4-2 loss to Wentworth.
Castleton trailed 2-1 after the opening period. Nick Gravina had the goal for the Spartans with Calvin Moise.
Moise scored with Glenn Wiswell and Troy Taylor earning assists on the play and the Spartans and Leopards went into the second intermission locked in a 2-2 tie.
The Leopards had two third-period goals to finish off the Spartans.
The Spartans return to action on Nov. 8 for the home opener against the University of Southern Maine at 7 p.m. when it will be White Out/RAHA Night at Spartan Arena. That will be part of a big home weekend with New England College in Spartan Arena the next day for a 4 p.m. face-off.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Oswego 5, Castleton 2
The Castleton University women’s hockey team ran into a buzz saw Friday night in the season opener at Spartan Arena, falling to Oswego State 5-2.
Maeghan Vasile scored for Castleton with Brooke Greenwood assisting. Also scoring for the Spartans was Courtney Gauthier.
The Spartans play the Lakers again on Saturday in Spartan Arena at 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bruso returns
to Mounties bench
After a one-year hiatus as the Mount Saint Joseph girls basketball team’s head coach, Bill Bruso will return to the bench to lead the Green Wave varsity girls program for the 2019-20 season.
Bruso has been part of the MSJ girls basketball coaching staff since the 2011-2012 season.
During the 2017-2018 season, he led the Mounties to a 18-5 record and a fourth consecutive Vermont Division IV championship.
High school basketball practices in the state begin Dec. 2 and Dec. 13 is the first day for season openers.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU picked seventh
WORCESTER, Mass. — After having its most successful season in program history a season ago, the Castleton University wrestling program has been voted to finish seventh in the New England Wrestling Association, and has landed six wrestlers among the top eight in their respective weight classes as voted on by NEWA coaches.
Castleton earned 27 total points to rank seventh, sitting closely behind fifth-place Roger Williams (29) and sixth-place Southern Maine (28). The United States Coast Guard Academy was voted as the preseason favorite, with Johnson & Wales, Western New England, and Wesleyan ranking Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Springfield College, New England College and Bridgewater State rounded out the poll in eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
Max Tempel, a 2018-19 NCAA National Championship qualifier, slots in at the No. 2 ranking among the NEWA’s 149-pounders, ranking only behind Da’Mani Burns from JWU, an NCAA qualifier in his own right a season ago. Mitchell LaFlam is ranked third at 197, while Jason Hoffman is fourth in the 184-pound class. Frank Darwak (125) and Chance LaPier (174) both rank fifth in their respective weight classes, and Joseph Galusha is ranked eighth in the heavyweight division.
