NORTH CLARENDON — The White River Valley boys basketball team was a buzzer-beater away from a Division IV state championship last winter, falling to Blue Mountain in a defensive battle that will long be remembered in the annals of history at the Barre Auditorium.
The game left Wildcats and Bucks fans on the edge of their seat, with fans crossing their fingers that their team would come out on top.
That kind of stress wasn't present on Tuesday night against Mill River, as now-Division III White River Valley cruised to a 66-31 victory at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium in a Southern Vermont League C Division matchup.
The Wildcats were a little late arriving for the scheduled 5:30 p.m. tip, and so was their game in the opening minutes, but once they found their groove, there was no looking back.
"We were a little slow off the bus. We have that sometimes without the JV game and we're young," said White River Valley coach DJ Craven. "Once they found their rhythm and hit shots, they were tough to contain."
Ryan Smith buried a 3-point shot to open the game, but that was the only lead Mill River was going to have the whole night.
The Wildcats closed the quarter on a vengeance with sophomore guard Wyatt Cadwell burying a pair of treys to build a cushion for White River Valley heading into the second.
It was a common occurrence to see Cadwell hitting shots from deep. He had six 3s on night and finished with a game-high 29 points.
"(Wyatt) just gets hot. He gets on streaks," Craven said.
The Wildcats led by as much as 21 in the opening half, and while they shot the ball incredibly well, it was their work on the boards that really stood out. It was common to see White River Valley get a second chance opportunity and sometimes more than one on a possession.
"We work on (rebounding) a lot because we play a lot of big teams like Bellows Falls and Long Trail," Craven said. "That has been a really big emphasis to get that under control. In the beginning of the season, we would get pounded on the boards, so that's been one of our big efforts."
"They beat us up on the glass. That was the focus at halftime, to limit second chance opportunities," said Mill River coach Ben Smith.
The Minutemen had a handful of solid stretches. They went to a man-to-man defense late in the first half and bottled up White River Valley, going on a 7-0 run of their own going into the half.
Ryan Smith buried a buzzer-beating bank shot that capped the run. Smith has been a bright spot for the young Minutemen, picking up right where he left off last year when he started to flash his potential.
"(Ryan) is aggressive and strong and he's our biggest kid on the floor," coach Smith said. "I want him to be aggressive at all times. We know he can shoot the 3, but we need him in the paint at times too."
Ryan Smith was the lone Mill River player scoring in double figures with 12. He was followed by a six-point effort from freshman Trenton Webster, who hit a pair of 3s.
Behind Cadwell's scoring, Braydon Russ had 16 points and Zander Clark had 11. Dominic Craven pulled down 11 rebounds, leading the charge for the Wildcats' dominance on the boards.
Mill River (1-9) has another tough D-III opponent coming to town on Friday with Bellows Falls. White River Valley (6-3) hosts Leland & Gray on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.