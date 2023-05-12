When Mike Williams and Springfield’s Andy Bladyka were attending Castleton State College in the 1980s, they were suite mates. You can be certain there were plenty of conversations that revolved around sports in that section of the dorm.
They both retired from their varsity head coaching jobs a couple of years ago — Bladyka from Springfield High softball and Williams from CVU football.
Bladyka remains content playing a lot of golf at Crown Point Country Club,, but a few weeks ago Williams took the reins of Milton High School football.
His Yellowjackets will open the season at home against Missisquoi at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.
He stepped down as the CVU head coach after the 2018 season and enjoyed watching his daughter Grace play soccer.
But Grace tore her ACL early in 2022 and Williams joined coach Jim Provost’s football staff at Milton.
After Provost opted to step down, Williams was brought on board.
Last year while working on the Milton staff, Williams began to realize how much he missed football and the players.
“When I got back into it, I realized I missed the kids the competition and the daily grind,” Williams said.
He will be opening up the weight room and holding summer workouts to get ready for life in Division II. The Yellowjackets are moving up from Division III this season.
Williams played his high school football for Winooski and was a member of the 1982 Vermont team that played against New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Castleton did not have a football program when he was on campus but he spent a year on Jim Thieser’s baseball coaching staff with the Spartans.
Williams was the first BFA-Fairfax head football coach to coach a game. Jason Thomas was hired as the Bullets’ head man but left for Burr and Burton Academy before the season began.
Now, Williams is excited about becoming a head coach of his third program.
He said he has about 42 kids on the team. His Twitter handle is @PoundTheRock802. Translation: You can expect Milton to run the ball. A lot.
“We’ve got some nice receivers so we will throw and mix it up a little but. But I have always been about running the ball and stopping the run,” Williams said.
His staff will have another Castleton connection. Recent Castleton defensive lineman Dustin Rock will be Milton’s defensive coordinator.
Rock is a Milton graduate. His best season with Castleton was in 2019 when he had 55 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss.
“I am looking forward to see what he will do with our defense,” Williams said.
Coming to the job so late, Williams has not yet put a scrimmage in place but it is something that he is working on. BFA-St. Albans and Poultney are possibilities.
Milton has always been a good football town.
“I never pay attention to that (the atmosphere) when I am on the sidelines coaching. But after I resigned at CVU, I went to a game there as a spectator and it was electric,” Williams said.
He hopes the passion of those fans will be rewarded in 2023.
