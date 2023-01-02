SPRINGFIELD — The year of 2023 started off with a bang for the Windsor girls basketball team as they pushed out to a 12-0 lead and kept the defensive pressure up to grab a 58-33 win in front of a big crowd against Springfield.
Windsor opened up with a man-to-man defense that placed sophomore standouts Sophia Rockwood of Windsor and the Cosmos' Macie Stagner squaring off against each other.
“I get amped up, Macie is an incredible player and I wanted to play my best,” said Rockwood.
Rockwood responded with a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds but the Jack defensive was the story.
Windsor crashed the boards with Sydney Perry leading the way that led to a tempo that Springfield didn’t have an answer for.
“We had a good fast start and our transition tempo was just what we liked,” said Jacks head coach Kabray Rockwood.
Audrey Rupp ran the fast break perfectly after getting countless outlet passes from Perry and Brianna Barton leading to easy looks. Springfield’s Lexi Coutermarsh and Jillian Muther had good position in the paint but the quickness of Windsor resulted in piles of rebounds limiting Springfield to very few second chance opportunities.
Stagner would finally put Springfield on the board late in the first quarter but the combination of cold Cosmos shooting and lightning fast defensive pressure by Windsor had the visitors cruising 32-9 at the break.
“They got to us early but we got better in the second half and we will continue to get better going forward,” said Springfield head coach Pete Peck.
Springfield would chip away at the Jack lead at the start of the second half with quick points from Marthe Fiolka and Stagner but Perry and Rockwood would respond for Windsor keeping the Cosmos at arms length as Windsor improved to 5-2.
Perry would drop in 18 points and 12 rebounds for Windsor as she continued to add up her own double-double performances on the season.
Stagner finished with 18 points for Springfield (4-2).
