NORTH CLARENDON — The Windsor girls basketball team is built upon its relentless nature.
The supremely-skilled Yellow Jackets don’t have an off switch, they are persistent in playing their game.
Mill River got its second glimpse of that as Windsor used its dominant defense and quick-punch offense to run past the Minutemen 69-19 Monday night at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
“That’s our game. We can play 10 or 11 people and it doesn’t hurt us on the defensive end,” said Yellow Jackets coach Bruce MacKay.
Windsor went into its press defense in the first quarter and Mill River never had much of an answer for it. The Yellow Jackets lived up to their name and swarmed to the ball, forcing the Minutemen into tons of turnovers.
Six Windsor players had multiple steals, with Evelyn Page and Olivia Rockwood leading the way with four apiece.
“(Windsor) was very aggressive. We were passing to what we thought were white uniforms, but were really passing to what was their green,” said Mill River coach Brad Rideout.
Rockwood’s 3 to start off the game was a signal of things to come, as this one was Yellow Jackets from start to finish.
Windsor led 19-2 after one quarter, paced by 10 points from Rockwood.
The Yellow Jackets had a similarly dominant third quarter, outscoring Mill River 22-2. And who was at the helm of that dominant run? No surprise there, it was the University of Maine commit dazzling again.
Rockwood had another 10 points in that quarter and finished the day with 24.
“(Olivia) is a complete player,” Rideout said. “She shares the ball on the offensive end and she doesn’t force any shots. Anything she does is within the game. She’s the best player we’ve gone against this season.”
Windsor boasts a ton of depth and it showed with every girl who touched the floor. While Rockwood, Page and Angelina Bigwood can give teams fits, the Yellow Jackets’ ninth or tenth girl can do just the same.
Every player got in for Windsor and all but one scored.
“That’s what we need. For us to get where we want to go, we need everyone to step up,” MacKay said.
Mill River showed some glimpses of its potential throughout the game. Whether it was some nice post moves from sophomore forward Malori Carlson, a corner 3 from Kelsey Sheehe or some solid work on the glass, there are building blocks for the Minutemen as they head into the playoffs and look to the future of the program.
Mill River looked its best in the second quarter when it held its own against the powerful Windsor side. The Minutemen had four field goals in the frame and were outscored by just four points.
While the rest of the game saw Mill River be loose with the ball, the Minutemen were much more secure with the rock in the second.
“Even though we weren’t making a lot of shots, (Windsor) wasn’t getting turnovers and getting fast breaks,” Rideout said. “Every time we were turning it over, they were getting uncontested layups on the other end.”
Mill River fell to 4-15, while Windsor improved to 16-3.
Things don’t get any easier for the Minutemen as they host undefeated Fair Haven in their season finale, before the start of the Division II playoffs next week.
