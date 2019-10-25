WINDSOR — Windsor was playing its first home field hockey playoff game since the program came back three years ago, and delighted the large crowd with a no-doubt 11-3 win over Montpelier on Friday.
Morgan Holling wasted no time. She lit the scoreboard up only 30 seconds into the game and added another only moments later as the Yellow Jackets' speed overwhelmed the Solons. When Windsor’s all-time scoring leader nabbed another goal, it was 3-0 barely three minutes into the game.
“We wanted to come out quick and we did exactly what we had to in a tournament game today,” said Windsor head coach Jody Wood.
The Windsor defense of Cicely Harrington, Hayley Fortin and Sadie Balch swarmed the Montpelier attackers and sent the ball up field to waiting Yellow Jackets. Hannah Wood scored back-to-back goals and Alyssa Slocum added another before halftime, giving Windsor a 6-0 lead.
“We wanted to come out fast and play our game and I think we did a pretty good job with that today,” said Hannah Wood.
The space Windsor created with its flank runs opened up the center of the field. Slocum added two more goals to give the junior a hat-trick on the day. Linda Picard found the back of the cage twice before Montpelier’s Kelly Muller-Moore got the visitors on the scoreboard.
The Solons added two more goals as Windsor played down players as the second half wore on.
“This was our first home playoff game in a while and it feels good to grab a win and get ready for our next game,” said Slocum, who admitted to being nervous before the game.
The Yellow Jackets advance to the semifinals on Tuesday and will play the winner of Missisquoi and Harwood on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Burr and Burton.
