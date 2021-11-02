WINDSOR — Jodi Wood’s Windsor Yellow Jackets field hockey team punched their ticket for a trip to the University of Vermont on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Fair Haven as the Jacks look to win their third state championship in a row.
“We came out more than ready today, we knew what we wanted and we just fought for the win, I couldn’t be happier for the seniors,” said junior Alexina Peckinpaugh.
That Windsor swagger was clear from the opening whistle as Fair Haven’s Bailey Pettis was under attack for much of the first 15 minutes.
Windsor’s all-stater Peyton Richardson put the Jacks on the board with a blast at the 6-minute mark but Fair Haven’s defense was solid and held the Jacks to a single goal heading into the second period.
“Nobody even thought that we’d be in the playoff let alone in the semifinals but here we are. This team has been resilient all season,” said Fair Haven head coach Allison Resnick.
Across the sidelines was a Windsor team that was no stranger to the limelight. With the center of the field consisting of Reese Perry, Karen Kapuscinski, Richardson and keeper Lindsey Young, this is a battle tested group who have all held championship plaques in their hands.
Fair Haven clustered the middle of the field with two players on the ball so the wings of Windsor began to take chunks of the game away from the Slaters.
A Windsor breakout found the stick of Peckinpaugh and a rush on net had the large Windsor crowd raising their noise level.
“I was all alone and made solid contact, to be honest I didn’t even see the ball go into the goal but it slipped past the keeper and when the crowd reacted, I knew it was in,” said Peckinpaugh after the game.
That goal opened the door for Windsor and when Janiah Young hit the goal board two minutes later, it was 3-0 into the break as the Jacks would close out the half with a 7-1 shots on net advantage.
“We knew we had our work cut out for us and when Alexis Murray left the game and headed to the hospital with an injury, we still dug deep,” said Resnick.
The Slaters would keep with it and had rushes into the Windsor side of the field as Alana Williams and Katrin Shaw fighting for every inch. Fair Haven would gain a player advantage midway into the third period but Megan Holling was having her best game of her career in midfield and was a terror to the Slater attackers.
“We knew this could have been our last game and we didn’t want it to end, I think this team showed how bad we wanted it and just didn’t stop giving 100%, I am so proud of how we fought today against a really good FH team,” said Holling as teams entered the final period.
The 3-0 lead exploded to 5-0 as time ticked away on the Slaters’ season when Richardson found the net unassisted and Gabriella Gilbert’s goal off a beautiful assist by Piper Vivian meant that Windsor will be headed to Burlington on Saturday to defend their state title.
“This season has beyond my expectations, I wasn’t sure how we would do this year but to see the growth and confidence build in every game was remarkable. This is a very dynamic team loaded with eager young players that the seniors have made better is just something remarkable to see,” said Wood.
Windsor will face Lyndon Institute on Saturday at the University of Vermont for the Division III crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.