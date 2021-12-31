WINDSOR — The Windsor girls basketball team closed out 2021 with a perfect 6-0 mark besting Fair Haven 62-37 in a Friday afternoon matchup.
Reese Perry broke the Slaters back with another double-double as she continued her string of solid performances finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.
“Perry is just on another level this year, we had no answers for her today” said Fair Haven head coach Kyle Wilson.
The Slaters came out as the aggressor with an in your face man to man defense and grabbed an early lead when Brittney Love drilled a jumper.
With loud fans in the stands and Windsor switching their press nearly every time Fair Haven touched the ball, Elliot Rupp dropped a bomb that gave Windsor the lead they would never relinquish for the rest of the afternoon.
Perry, Karen Kapuscinski and Rupp again from deep put the Slaters in a 19-10 hole in quick fashion.
The Slaters’ talented Lily Briggs was shooting lights out and keeping Fair Haven within reach with back to back 3-pointers at the end of the first quarter and again to start the second quarter.
Picks at the top of the key gave the sharp shooter some room to work cutting the Windsor lead to 26-20.
“Our defense dictates our offense and today we stepped it up when we needed to” said Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood.
Over the next four minutes, the Jacks went on an 8-0 run keyed by the stingy defense of Holly Putnam.
“My job is to defend and I take a lot of pride in doing my job as we all do” said the senior.
With Putnam getting inside the Slaters shooting guards, it was showtime for the Jacks as Rupp’s steal keyed a Jacket run with back to back Peyton Richardson buckets while Perry continued to have her way in the paint
The Jacks headed to the locker room leading 38-22 to a standing ovation from the Windsor faithful.
Fair Haven flew onto the court to start the second half with an aggressive attitude and controlled play. Briggs hit for seven points in the quarter with shots finding the net from well beyond the 3-point arc while Tegan Hoard tried to muscle her way to the hoop for a basket.
Once again the Windsor defense rose to the challenge as Rupp made a loud block to end the quarter with Windsor leading 51-37.
Kapuscinski, and Sydney Perry began to completely shut down the Slaters near the hoop and produced zero second opportunities for the visitors.
“We are a confident bunch and the younger players really stepped up today. We pound on each other in practice and they are going to be needed going forward. We are such a close team, we all get along so well but we’re all so competitive and all we want is to win” said Kapuscinski after the game.
The final quarter of the year was show by the Windsor defense as the bench play of Sophia Rockwood, Gabriella Gilbert, Estella Attwood, Brianna Barton and Audrey Rupp allowed the Division II-leading Slaters no points to close out the game.
“We used up a lot of energy in the quarter, Windsor is a really good team and we couldn’t keep that momentum going. We’re still searching it out and growing.” said Wilson.
“We have high expectations for everyone. There is a lot of trust on this team with each other, they all play hard and practice hard” said Kabray Rockwood.
Windsor would close out the game by not allowing the Slaters a single point over the last nine minutes as waves of fresh eager legs gave Kabray Rockwood’s team another win.
“We are always developing players and everyone is trusted to do their job so I wasn’t worried at all when all the seniors watched from the bench for majority of the final quarter,” the Windsor coach said.
“We don’t need to act like a deer in the headlights when we need someone to step up, we are still getting better and better.”
Richardson would finish with 13 points, three assists, two steals and Elliot Rupp added 11 points, six assists and four steals.
Freshman Sophia Rockwood knocked down six points off the bench in the second quarter as nine players ended up in the scoring column for Windsor
Fair Haven was led by Briggs with 21 points (four 3’s) and Love’s eight points.
Windsor stands atop Division III with a 6-0 record will host Springfield on Monday, while Fair Haven stands at 4-2 and is at Otter Valley also on Monday.
