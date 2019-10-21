WINDSOR — On senior day, the Yellow Jackets played their best game of the year as they get ready for the playoffs, defeating Woodstock 32-0 Saturday. Windsor will head to Springfield on Friday night to face the 4th-seeded Cosmos.
Windsor’s opening drive lasted eight minutes and resulted in a touchdown by Max Clifford after a punishing ground attack. Caleb Meager, Connor Hart and Ben Gilbert all took turns grinding out yardage to put Windsor ahead. On their first possession, the Wasps worked behind the running of Willie Underwood and were moving the ball well until Windsor’s Wyatt Bean put an end to that with a big loud tackle, forcing a Wasp punt.
Windsor put together a time consuming drive on the next possession that kept the offense in Windsor’s hands for nearly 11 minutes. Meager, Hart, Jackson Davis and Gilbert used their speed for sweeps. A fumble was recovered by Clifford to keep Windsor marching and Gilbert found pay dirt as Windsor had found its groove.
“We had lots of new kids on the team this year and we learned a lot early in the season but each week we’ve gotten better. We lost so many good seniors but our work ethic didn’t stop and I think we’re ready for the playoffs,” said Meager after the game.
While the offense was clicking, the defense was in beast mode. The Jacks held Woodstock for negative 10 yards on their next drive as gang tackling by Ethan Belvin, Camden Burton and Bean swallowed up the Wasps runners.
The Yellow Jackets took to the air on their next possession when Clifford connected with Jordan Place for a 30-yard play that set up the next Windsor score by Hart to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.
“The early part of the year was a learning curve for us. We had lots of new kids and a new system plus playing Brattleboro and BFA was no picnic, but we’re not that same team anymore. We have grown and have gotten better each week,” said Windsor coach Greg Balch.
Woodstock opened the second half with an air attack that moved the ball very well. Trevor White hit Corey White in stride but a penalty brought the ball back. Trevor White went right back in the pocket on the next play and found Eric Blanchard down the gut for a big gain. Windsor’s Dalton Clifford made back-to-back tackles on Corey White to end that drive as Windsor took over but went nowhere, forcing them to punt.
The Wasps showed no signs of quit and began to move the ball when Trevor White found Underwood for a 12-yard pick up, then hit Corey White for 12 more yards after an Underwood rumble of 15 yards had Woodstock deep in Yellow Jacket territory. When Underwood’s fourth down rush didn’t make it, Windsor was looking toward a win as the Yellow Jackets entered the final quarter.
As John Cook was swatting down Woodstock pass attempts and Clifford made a huge hit on Woodstock’s final play, there was something very special happening on the Windsor side of the field with the clock ticking down. After Hart scored Windsor’s final touchdown, the backfield had big number 44 in for the two-point conversion. Clifford handed the ball off for a power run right and untouched into the end zone was Camden Burton for the first points of his high school career on the last play for Windsor.
“I begged to get a chance all season and today the coaches came to me and asked if I was ready. I think I said yes because I was so excited and when I got the hand off and scored, it was the most amazing feeling,” said Burton after the game as his teammates seemed as happy as he was.
Windsor finishes the season with four straight wins and the 5th seed, and will be facing a Springfield Cosmos team that the Yellow Jackets lost to on a last-minute play earlier in the season.
“We’re not afraid to play anyone,” said Balch.
