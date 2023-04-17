Windsor High’s Harry Ladue exploded for 45 points in a boys basketball game one night against Bellow Falls in 1971.
Those are games that you do not forget.
Here’s betting Ladue got even more satisfaction from what happened at Saturday’s track and field meet, the Southern New Hampshire University Penmen Relays.
It’s a grandfather thing, you see. Ladue’s grandson Ben Gilbert uncorked a shot put heave of 43.04 meters for a Franklin Pierce University record.
Gilbert, according to the game program at the 2022 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, was headed to Norwich University to play football.
Now, he is a record holder at the school situated on a gorgeous campus in Rindge, New Hampshire.
Jim and Ginny Murphy would also be proud. They were such a huge part of the reason that Windsor boasts a track and field team as well as a track facility that has been deemed nice enough to hold several state championship meets.
Jim and Ginny gave so much to Windsor track and field during their time here.
Jim was an outstanding coach who began his teaching and coaching career at Windsor in 1971. He coached the school’s track team for 26 years.
Jim Murphy was a member of football and hockey teams at Yale but it is the sport of track and field that he will always be associated with around here.
His wife Ginny Murphy was with him every step of the way, supporting Windsor track in any way that she could. She was present at every meet.
Like Ladue, Jim Murphy had proud grandfather moments. Grandchildren Amber and Rhett Morse were among the most decorated track and field athletes at Windsor.
Rhett won the Vermont and New England Decathlon championships in 1990.
It was the Vermont version that was most unforgettable. He spiked himself in the long jump pit and his hand was bleeding profusely.
He wanted to continue but meet director Jerry Jasinski told him that he had to go to the hospital to receive medical attention.
Morse returned to Bellows Falls’ Hadley Field, pole vaulted one-handed and still won the state decathlon championship.
He eventually accepted a full track and field scholarship to the University of Maine but tragically died way too early of cancer before fulfilling all of his dreams.
Today, Windsor High’s track is officially named the Murphy-Morse Track & Field Complex.
The Murphy-Morse family would have loved Ben Gilbert’s accomplishment over the weekend. It represents a lot of themes surrounding family and community.
