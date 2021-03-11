Windsor’s beautiful gym is the package that has always given us the perfect end to the high school basketball season. After state titles have been claimed, the gorgeous gymnasium rimmed by a mezzanine has been the site of the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s day-long celebration of high school basketball.
The four North-South senior games weren’t even the highlight to me.
It was all the awards, all the coaches and players being honored.
Even more than that, it was the camaraderie. It was diehard basketball folks from all corners of the state getting together to talk hoops.
It was the voice of Bob Hingston reading off the Dream Dozen, the underclassmen voted as the top returning players.
I loved that part of the day. I always figured that if a team had someone on the Dream Dozen that it could be pretty good next year. And if the same school placed two on the Dream Dozen, watch out because they were a title contender.
In that way, the VBCA’s Celebration of Basketball not only closed out the season but heralded the coming of the next one.
Dave Fredrickson dressed to the nines, the wardrobe including his signature cowboys boots, is another image that endures from Vermont high school basketball’s extravaganza.
That day in Windsor was a fixture on the calendar.
It seemed nothing could stop it. The year that water damaged the Windsor gym floor, the big day was simply shifted to Springfield.
Maybe that was divine intervention. You see, that was the year legendary Springfield coach Richie Wyman was honored with his induction into the VBCA Hall of Fame.
Water couldn’t stop the VBCA’s big day of basketball, but COVID has derailed it again.
The organization’s Celebration of Basketball has been snuffed out by COVID for a second year in a row.
“We aren’t going to be playing at Windsor or anywhere else this year for obvious reasons,” VBCA Executive Director Dave Fredrickson said on Thursday.
Everyone is still going to be honored, he said. The program normally presented to fans as they enter the gym will still be printed and distributed to all of the state’s media outlets.
That means the prestigious VBCA’s Mr. Basketball and Ms. Basketball will still be recognized with all of the other honorees including the Dream Dozen and the players who would have played in the North-South Senior games.
“There will probably be no hardware. Without gate receipts, I have no money,” Fredrickson said.
And no scholarships, he said.
The players, coaches and fans have missed out on a lot. This is another thing gone by the wayside.
Much has been lost but something has also been gained by all of this.
When the 2020 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star high school football game between Vermont and New Hampshire was canceled, Vermont head coach Rich Alercio made the point that this group of seniors will be all the better equipped to deal with adversity and disappointment in their future.
That’s a philosophical way to look at it but I’d rather have the VBCA’s special day back and all that goes with it.
Talking hoops with players, coaches, media, officials and fans — many from far-flung places in that state that you hadn’t seen all year — always made the VBCA’s big day one of the best of the year.
When it comes back in 2022, (yes, I am counting on it) we will relish the VBCA’s great day even more than we ever did.
There will still be a lot of excitement in the Windsor gym this season, even without fans, as the playoffs loom.
Much of it will be generated by Kabray Rockwood’s Windsor girls basketball team that lights up the scoreboard like a pinball machine. That gives Windsor fans an ice cream sundae-type treat at home every game night as they watch the high flying Jacks on their screens.
But, man, it sure would be nice to have that cherry on top the Saturday after the state championships have been settled.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.