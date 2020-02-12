This week's movers and shakers in the Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus boys power rankings include a big winner and a little loser — Division II's Mill River Minutemen and Montpelier Solons.
Sometimes losing means you win, which works for the Solons in a three-point loss on the road to D-I Rice, our rankings leader.
Mill River gave itself a charge with this week's victory over previously unbeaten Fair Haven, then rolled into Rutland and dismantled a rival MSJ team looking to redefine itself after a key injury.
Mill River is in select company of teams able to run with the Slaters, and what remains is what adjustments, if any, do the Slaters make in the rematch next week on their home floor.
Longtime rankings frontrunner CVU continued to tumble as teams figure out how to beat the RedHawks, who have lost four straight, the second time around.
This week's top 10 (records and last week's rank in parentheses):
1. Rice (15-1). The Green Knights have been part of CVU's recent woes with a five-point win in Hinesburg and have won 12 straight.
2. St. Johnsbury (2, 13-4). A win over surging Mount Mansfield highlighted week for the defending champions.
3 (tie). Brattleboro (4, 11-6) and Mount Mansfield (6, 10-6). A lot of knockoff going on recently but this seems about right. Both were 1-1 since last week.
5. South Burlington (3, 11-5). Slipped at MMU on Monday.
6. CVU (5, 12-4). The Redhawks have St. Jay right on their heels in the race for the second spot in the D-I tournament.
7 (tie). Mill River (10, 12-4) and Montpelier (8, 15-2). A Minuteman team that once lost three straight has won its last six. … Montpelier turned around after losing at Rice and romped over D-III contender Randolph on the road.
9. Fair Haven (7, 15-1). A very important stretch ahead for the Slaters, at Brattleboro Saturday and hosting Mill River Tuesday. Their other games are home and away against Otter Valley.
10. U-32 (9, 15-2). The Raiders go for a season's sweep at home against Montpelier Tuesday.
Top five, Division II
1 (tie). Mill River and Montpelier; 3. Fair Haven; 4. U-32; 5. North Country.
Top five, Division III
1. Hazen; 2. Randolph; 3. Bellows Falls; 4. Peoples; 5. Enosburg.
Top five, Division IV
1. Rivendell; 2. Twin Valley; 3. Proctor; 4. Poultney; 5. Twinfield.
