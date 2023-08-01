WEST HAVEN — They might as well install a turnstile in victory lane at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in 2023. The Vermont track is experiencing an unprecedented wave of new feature winners, and two incredible streaks continued at the annual Brown’s Quarried Slate/Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand Night on Sunday.
Josh Masterson and Justin Comes split a pair of 30-lap features in the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified class to bring that division to 13 different winners in 13 races, and Derrick Counter was a first-time winner in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman ranks, bringing that group to 12 winners in as many events. Other feature winners during the night included Jason Quenneville, Ray Hanson, Jake Barrows, Levi Cram, and George Wanner.
Masterson’s win came in the opening race for the top-level Sunoco Sportsman Modified division, in the held-over Fair Haven/Poultney Auto Supply Night feature postponed by rain on June 25. The Bristol veteran finally felt the weight lift off his shoulders with a career-first win on dirt after an entertaining duel with Adam Piper. Masterson ran second to Piper for much of the race before taking over late in the going and running away. Masterson was one of the top drivers on the former asphalt half-mile surface at Devil’s Bowl, winning three championships and 25 features, but had only ever taken a non-winner shootout on dirt in 2021.
Piper – who is also a first-time winner in 2023 – held on for the runner-up finish. Walt Hammond Jr. finished third for his best run of the year, outrunning his son, Walter J. Hammond, and Vince Quenneville stole fifth place from Kevin Chaffee late in the race. Behind sixth-place Chaffee were Justin Comes, Tanner Siemons, Frank Hoard III, and Marty Kelly III.
In the regularly scheduled Brown’s Night race, Comes lived up to his “Highside Hustler” nickname with a memorable drive from 14th place through traffic to steal his first win of the season. Longtime racers Jimmy Ryan and Tim LaDuc were the stars of the show for most of the race, but it was Middlebury-native-turned-Fair Haven-resident Comes who powered around the top to challenge LaDuc for the lead in the final five circuits. Comes made his move on LaDuc coming to the white flag, and then drove off in the final half-mile.
LaDuc settled for second with Ryan third. Hoard had a good night with a fourth-place run ahead of rookie Josh LeClaire. Brian Whittemore was sixth followed by Allan Hammond – brother of Walt Jr. – and then Walter J. Hammond, Chaffee, and Billy Lussier.
In the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman class, Salisbury’s Derrick Counter scored a wildly popular first win. Mini Stock graduate Counter – whose nickname “Moneybags” is said tongue-in-cheek – scored one for the underdogs and led the whole way in his 20-lap run. Point leader Tyler Travis ran second but was unable to mount a serious challenge and took the runner-up finish. Nick Austin-Neil was third ahead of Mike Clark and Boomer Patterson, with Adam LaFountain, Randy Edson, Aaron Clark, Pat Miner, and Ed Bell completing the top 10.
The middle-tier O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division reached double digits as Quechee's Jason Quenneville became the 10th different winner in 13 races for that division. “Santa Bob” Kilburn led most of the 25-lapper before Quenneville made up big ground on the outside lane to take the lead late and drive off. Kilburn finished second with Gary English third, Randy Ryan fourth, and Freddie Little fifth. The balance of the top 10 was completed in order by Steve Miller, Kamden Duffy, Scott Towslee, William Lussier Jr., and William Duprey.
Former champion Ray Hanson scored his second win of the season in the 15-lap Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint feature. The Orwell veteran outdrove Gage Provencher as the runner-up, and Raelin Dunham, who finished third driving as a substitute for number-two point driver John Smith. Kevin Smith finished fourth with defending champion Logan Denis fifth. Chayton Young was next in line, followed by Roger LaDuc, Tommie Kasuba, John Carleton, and Ashleigh Kulzer.
Cornwall’s Jake Barrows ended a two-year dry spell in the Mini Stock class, winning that division’s 15-lap feature. Barrows led a parade of veteran four-cylinder runners across the finish line, with Jarrod Colburn, Tom Severance, Jake Barrows, and Brian Blake in tow. Rookie Ryan Patch finished sixth ahead of Cody Dion, Craig Kirby, Mark Mahoney, and Austin McKirryher.
The 5 Star Roofing Enduro Series closed the evening with a wild 50-lap race that saw Castleton’s George Wanner collect his first win. Wanner had a spirited battle for the lead with Anthony Johnson in the first half of the race before Johnson fell out, and then Wanner blasted away virtually uncontested. Zach Wood finished second as the only other driver on the lead lap. Kevin Pearsall was third after a close fight with Andrew Lopes and Dan Desforges, who completed the top five. The race was stopped twice for big rollovers; no injuries were reported.
The two-day “Prelude to the 200” weekend is coming up on Saturday and Sunday. The DIRTcar Xtreme Dirt Midget Association makes its Devil’s Bowl debut on Saturday night and Sunday’s main event is a 67-lap, $5,000-to-win Sportsman Modified blockbuster.