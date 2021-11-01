The organizations of The Vermont Press Association and the Vermont Sports Media Association are appealing the decision by Winooski High School to ban the media from Tuesday’s Division III boys soccer semifinal.
The game pits Enosburg Falls High School against Winooski in Winooski at 3 p.m.
The ban also includes fans.
Both organizations have asked Winooski to at least reconsider the press ban. Vermont Press Association Executive Director Mike Donoghue said the ban “appears to be an unprecedented directive.”
“People have asked me, ‘How can we move forward by doing it (playing the game) in a vacuum,” Donoghue said.
Donoghue said the Vermont Principals’ Executive Director Jay Nichols said he believes the decision is solely in the hands of Winooski.
The genesis of the ban is a boys soccer game played between Enosburg Falls High School and Winooski on Sept. 18.
There were allegations that Winooski players were subjected to racial slurs by the Enosburg players.
There were other allegations of physical abuse by Winooski players toward Enosburg players. One parent of an Enosburg player contacted the Winooski police chief. She alleged that her son was assaulted during that game.
Donoghue said that the two organizations requested the Winooski school board convene an emergency meeting and rescind the ban.
That is one of several complaints of verbal or physical abuse and sexual harassment at Vermont high school sports events this fall.
One came to light at a quarterfinal Division III football game over the past weekend.
It was reported to Otter Valley Union High School and Mill River Union High School officials that there were allegations of racial slurs being used by the players during that game.
That came from a joint statement on the Mill River Facebook page from both schools’ superintendents, principals and athletic directors.
The post also said that The Vermont Principals’ Association’s Third Party Investigative resources will be utilized immediately to determine if there were any violations of school district Hazing, Harassment and Bullying policies.
There was another previous attempt to ban the media from a Vermont Principals’ Association semifinal basketball game at Green Mountain Union High School last season as a COVID-19 measure.
Following an appeal by the Vermont Press Association and the VSMA, that ban was removed.
Late Monday afternoon, Vermont Principals’ Association Execiuive Director Jay Nichols said that a neutral site was being eyed for the Enosburg Falls-Winooski game but that fans or media still would not be allowed to attend.
Winooski posted on Twitter that the game was being moved to Burlington High School and would have a 3:30 p.m. start.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
