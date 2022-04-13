It was a memorable winter sports season in girls sports for the area.
It saw the West Rutland and Proctor girls basketball teams showcase what Rutland County girls basketball is all about by by meeting in a pulsating state final at Barre Auditorium with the Golden Horde bringing home the crown.
The Mill River and Rutland cheerleading squads bagged state championships of their own.
All the championships and awards were nice but now, before we get too far into the spring sports season, here are some more honors: The Rutland Herald athlete of the year accolades.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maggie McKearin
Proctor’s Maggie McKearin has again earned the Rutland Herald’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year award but it will not be basketball that she will be playing at the next level.
McKearin, a 1,000-point scorer in basketball and 100-goal scorer in soccer, is heading just down the road to play soccer for Castleton University.
The Phantoms never had a girls basketball player score 40 points in a game in the history of the program. That changed this season when McKearin scored 42 and 40 points in back-to-back games.
McKearin wound up with 1,345 points for her basketball career.
During this senior season, she averaged 27.8 points per game along with five rebounds a contest and 5.4 steals.
Phantom fans were treated to a great four-year run by McKearin in three sports. She is the catcher on the softball team this spring.
Best of all, it’s not over. Proctor fans can make the short trip down Route 4 to watch her do her thing at Dave Wolk Stadium for coach Chris Chapdelaine’s Spartans
INDOOR T&F
Alexandra Williams
Fair Haven’s Alexandra Williams had herself a day at the Division II Indoor Track & Field State Meet. She won the state championship by clocking 7.64 seconds in the 55-meter dash, edging Mount Mansfield’s Elizabeth Waite who crossed the line in 7.73 seconds.
Williams also finished third in the state in the 300 meters.
CHEERLEADERS
RHS, Mill River dynasties
There is pressure that comes with being a dynasty. The Rutland High and Mill River Union High School cheerleading squads met that pressure with flying colors.
Rutland won its eighth consecutive state championship and Mill River captured the Division II state crown for the fifth straight year.
“We as a team have a legacy to uphold. It is a lot of pressure. We are expected to win,” said Rutland cheerleader Emma Gilmore in the aftermath of the state competition before a packed house at Vergennes Union High School.
Rutland and the Minutemen are linked by camaraderie. They practice together and their coaches are mother and daughter. Cara Gauvin coaches Rutland and her daughter Baylee Austin is at the helm of the Minutemen.
Rutland cheerleaders are Rehanna Alger, Jamisyn Baker, Kayla Beaudry, Gabby Couture, Madison Fernan, Ebe Fernandez, Malita Galiano, Gilmore, Cymbre Gravelle, Emily Hawkins, Victoria Juarez, Isabelle Ladabouche, Natelie Neyman, Riley Norton, Kylee Poro, Kalista Tyler, Abbey Watlet, Katelyn Welch and Alexa Wortman.
Mill River’s champions are Zoe Cange, Emma Johnson, Lucia Verdon, Crystal Perham, Amber Prescott, Aliah Stilwell, Emma Lunna, Kylie Goodwell and Kyran Alen.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Izzy Crossman
Izzy Crossman’s numbers for the Rutland High girls hockey team were eye-popping this senior season — 21 goals and 20 assists.
But it is not the statistics that tell the story of Crossman, Rutland coach Katherine Pate said.
“She is all about the greater good of the team,” Pate said. “She was a great two-way player. She played offense defense and was talented on the power play. She did everything we asked her to do.”
Crossman will continue to play hockey at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
ALPINE
Taylor Blodorn
Mount St. Joseph received a windfall when Taylor Blodorn transferred from Woodstock.
She not only excelled on the soccer pitch with her booming kicks up the field, dangerous crosses and goal scoring, but she also stood out on the slopes.
She sent out the message early, finishing second in a January meet at Bromley, one of the season’s first alpine meets.
She also had a top-five finish a month later in a race at Pico.
WRESTLING
Paityn DeLong
Paityn DeLong got to wrestle in a different environment, showcasing her skills and savvy on a national stage.
DeLong, her family and Fair Haven Union High School coach Scott Shaddock made the trip to Colorado where DeLong tested herself against the nation’s top high school female wrestlers.
She placed fourth in the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals in the 144-pound weight class.
DeLong, during the regular season, amassed 30 victories, those coming against mostly boys.
The Vermonter served notice in her first match in Colorado, against the hometown favorite, that she was there to compete. DeLong defeated Colorado’s Sheccid Aguirre with a 9-2 decision.
She defeated Iowa state champion Haidyn Snyder and North Dakota state champion Allyssa Johnson on her way to the fourth-place finish.
NORDIC
Erin Geisler
Erin Geisler was a freshman but that was in name only during a season in which she was Rutland High’s top performer on the Nordic ski trails.
“She carries herself like a senior,” Rutland High coach Bill Belmonte said.
“She is very, very easy to coach and is a very strong leader.
“She teaches others on the team even though they are older than her. She has got a good way about her with people.”
Geisler has three more years so she has hardly scratched the surface of what she can do on the trails.
“She is going to be fun to watch next year,” Belmonte said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
