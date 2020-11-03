State officials announced guidance on high school winter sports during the twice-weekly COVID-19 response press conference on Tuesday.
The guidance addresses spectators, the viability of specific sports and key dates, among other things.
“As with school-based fall sports, things will look different this winter,” said Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources Julie Moore.
Moore said the guidance was developed with input from health experts and educators and reviewed by the Department of Health and Agency of Education.
“We know that the risk associated with different types of sports programs is a function of the amount of contact between the participants and the type of setting and format, in which the contest is held,” Moore said.
High school winter sports offered in Vermont are basketball, hockey, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, bowling, cheer, dance, gymnastics, indoor track and wrestling.
Indoor track and wrestling will not compete this fall and cheerleading squads will not perform vocal routines in practice sessions or competitions.
There will also be no spectators allowed at school-based indoor sporting events, practices or games, this winter. That includes basketball, bowling, cheer, dance, gymnastics and hockey.
“We recognize this will come as a disappointment to parents and fans of local teams,” Moore said. “Minimizing the number of people present is essential to appropriately manage the risk associated with indoor sporting events.”
The mask mandate put into place for fall will carry over to winter sports and will also include officials and referees.
Winter sports practices are allowed to begin on or after Nov. 30 and games aren’t permitted to begin until Jan. 11, allowing a six-week window of practices that Moore says is “intentional.”
“(It) allows time for health officials to look for trends that may emerge and make further adjustments, if, and as needed,” Moore said.
If new data comes out that indicates COVID-19 transmission from sports-related activities, there could be further delay or suspension of games.
The guidance also discourages in-person, team-based social gatherings.
“As a mother of two teenagers, both who played soccer this fall, I take seriously the need to do what we can to provide a sense or normalcy in these far from normal times,” Moore said.
“The guidance represents dozens and dozens of hours of collective work in balancing the health risks associated with COVID against the very real benefits, mental and physical, of sporting opportunities for our youth.”
By most accounts, the fall sports season has been successful in Vermont, as it wraps up this weekend with soccer championships. That aided in showing the viability of winter sports.
“We know that athletes had concerns about some of the modifications that were proposed, particularly for football and volleyball, but in the end, I think those athletes that chose to participate had an enjoyable experience,” Moore said.
Tuesday’s announcement will bring mixed feelings, depending on your sport of choice.
For the Fair Haven girls basketball team, and teams like them, it’s a positive. The Slaters are two-time defending Division II champions, with the latter being shared with Harwood after COVID-19 wiped away the end of girls basketball tournaments in March.
The Fair Haven boys, Proctor boys, Proctor girls and Rutland girls are other local basketball teams with a chance to repeat their championship success.
“It was happy day for basketball people in Vermont,” said Slaters girls basketball coach Kyle Wilson. “Hopefully, we can continue to do our due diligence to make sure the winter sports season happens.”
The lack of spectators will be different, but the chance to for kids to play the game they love is paramount.
“As long as they kids have opportunity to play, that’s all that matters,” Wilson said.
Moore said that the Vermont Principals’ Association will be issuing a companion guidance document later in the week.
The guidance states that the winter sports guidelines will be reviewed around Jan. 1 and sets a date for spring sports guidance for March 1.
POSTPONEMENTS
GM, Proctor games
Inclement weather washed out all of the boys soccer playoff games scheduled for Tuesday.
Among those postponements was the Green Mountain boys Division III semifinal against Enosburg and the Proctor boys Division IV semifinal with Sharon Academy.
The Green Mountain game was moved to Wednesday at 2 p.m. and the Proctor game was moved to Thursday at 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
RHS qualifies for meet
ST. ALBANS — The Rutland boys cross country team was one of the teams to qualify for the Vermont cross country running Meet of Champions.
The meet is set for Saturday at Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans City.
The Raider boys are coming off an eighth-place finish at the Division I state meet last weekend in Thetford.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GNAC makes statement
WINTHROP, Mass. — The Great Northeast Athletic Conference has canceled conference athletic competitions for winter sports following a unanimous vote by the GNAC Presidents’ Council.
Each GNAC institution may plan for student-athlete training, conditioning opportunities and non-conference competition consistent with federal and state public health recommendations, the NCAA, and institutional guidelines.
The winter sports affected include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track and field. GNAC sponsored championships for these sports will not take place.
The GNAC Presidents’ Council has not yet made a determination on the status of spring sports. It will continue to meet regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, as all options will be thoroughly evaluated to make an informed decision based on both federal and state health and safety guidelines.
