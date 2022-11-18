I have a dream.
No, not that dream. His dream was far, far more important than mine which is why we will celebrate Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 16.
My dream is one for a little town, the town where I grew up.
The Proctor that I grew up in was far different. It had five stores open at once and now there is not a single one of them. It boasted a pharmacy with a gorgeous marble counter top for its soda fountain with booths and the best hot fudge sundaes this side of the Mississippi.
You could even buy magazines. When I could spend 70 cents and get the hot fudge sundae and go home with Sport magazine — man, that was a day.
There are still great things going on in Proctor and turning that magical little ice rink into a roller rink in the off season is one of them.
Here is my proposal (my dream) for Proctor: A lighted soccer field where the Proctor Phantoms play their games.
Other small towns like Wilmington, Ludlow and Arlington have lighted soccer fields.
A lighted field with a small building that could serve as a concession/restrooms place would make Taranovich Field a hot spot — or an even hotter than it already is in this soccer mad community.
I envision a lighted field would changing the rhythm of the social life in one of America’s great little towns. Franklin’s Restaurant would remain open later for post game parties after the 6 p.m. game wraps up.
Some dream of a white Christmas this time of year. I’m dreaming of a lighted Taranovich Field.
CU GRID MANIAHow impressive is it that Castleton University ranked 20th in football attendance this season?
Very impressive since there are 240 Division III football schools.
HOOPLAThe first formal day for high school basketball practices is Nov. 28 but open gyms are already very active.
Matt Parker succeeds the wildly successful Jake Eaton as the coach of the Proctor boys team.
Division IV could be tougher than ever in boys basketball. The word is that the Grace Christian team in Bennington is going to be strong. The Lions will use the old Bennington Catholic gym and if they can play anything like those old Bennington Catholic teams, take cover.
Then, there is the matter of strong programs with storied traditions like Williamstown and Winooski sliding down from Division III to Division IV.
That should make Hazen a favorite in Division III as the Wildcats attempt to defend their title.
Hazen defeated Winooski 37-34 in the 2022 title game with Tyler Rivard scoring 22 points and pulling down 21 rebounds that day. Rivard is back for his senior season.
When the Wildcats stage their tournament in mid-December, the Dave Morse Classic, it will be a festive event. They will not only be honoring the 2022 state champions by raising the banner, but they will honor Hazen’s seven other state championship teams with players coming back from all over for the occasion.
It should be quite a time in Hardwick.
