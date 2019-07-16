CASTLETON — The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star high school football game between Vermont and New Hampshire, will be played at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Aug. 3.
It was Dave Wolk, the former president of Castleton, who was instrumental in getting the summer football classic moved to Castleton so it is fitting that when the pre-game parade rolls down Castleton’s Main Street next month, Wolk will be the Grand Marshal.
The parade begins at 3 p.m. and kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
Lakes Region 7, White River 6
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Lakes Region held on to defeat White River Post 84 on Tuesday night at the Maxfield complex in Southern Division American Legion baseball action.
It was the completion of a suspended game that started in Castleton and was picked up Tuesday in the bottom of the fourth.
White River scored four in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6 but the Lakers pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
The teams were playing another Tuesday evening after the completion of the suspended game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
New coaches
Both Springfield and Bellows Falls will have new head coaches calling orders for their varsity boys basketball teams.
Mike Hatt will take over the Springfield program while John Hollar will head the BF program. Both have been actively working with their new crop of talent since the end of the school year in June.
Hatt grew up in Springfield and was a tri-sport athlete for the Cosmos, playing baseball, basketball and football. After graduating from Springfield College in 1982 with a bachelor’s in physical education, he coached and taught physical education at Stevens High School in Claremont from 1984-1990, returning to Springfield High School in 1995 to serve as head coach of both football and basketball. His Cosmos football teams made consecutive championship appearances in 2008 and 2009, winning the title in 2008.
While head coach of the Cosmos basketball program, Hatt brought Springfield to the semifinals in D-II in 2004, their first time being in the final four since 1976. They went back to the semifinals in 2005. Hatt had the pleasure of coaching his twin sons Cody and Kyle on those teams.
After that, Hatt went on to coach football at Brattleboro, before going back across the river to coach boys basketball in Newport in 2014-15. He led the Tigers to a 14-5 record, losing in the D-III quarterfinals. After just one year in Newport, Hatt stepped down to be a part of his son Cody’s basketball job as a staffer at the University of Texas.
Hollar served as an assistant for both the boys and girls basketball teams at BFUHS, being a part of championship teams for both.
He most notably served as an assistant coach for the beloved Jaybe Barber, who racked up five state championships in her 28 years at BF (four in D-II, one in D-I).
Hollar’s main focus on those teams was the defense.
Hollar served as an assistant for the boys’ team under Bill Murphy from 1988-2000, after he served as the head coach at Newport High School.
“John has a great defensive mind,” said Murphy during a phone call discussing the recent hire. “Not only that, but he knows good fundamentals on both sides of the ball.”
These two knowledgeable coaches will meet Jan. 9 in Springfield to reignite a local rivalry that has been all Bellows Falls as of late. They will then meet Feb. 21 in Westminster.
DECATHLON
Snide keeps winning
D.J. Snide won the Vermont high state decathlon championship in 2016 and 2017 wearing the uniform of Bellows Falls Union High School. This spring, he won the America East Conference decathlon title competing for the University of Vermont.
This past weekend, he added something called the Southern Vermont Decathlon title to his trophy collection by amassing 8,755 points to the 7,301 of second-place finisher Brian Lashway, of Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Rounding out the top five were Dar Barile, of Alstead, New Hampshire (5,622), Vernon’s John Lonardo (4,992) and Brendan Rogers, of Portland, Maine, with a score of 4,555.
Snide won seven of the 10 events, coming in first in the 100 meters, 110-low hurdles, long jump, vertical jump, keg toss, vortex football throw and the shot put.
Lashway was the only competitor to finish in the top three in all 10 events and Jess Curtis was the top female with her eighth-place finish.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CU hires Marsella
CASTLETON — Castleton University football head coach Tony Volpone announced the hiring of Anthony Marsella as the team’s defensive coordinator and Community Service Coordinator Tuesday afternoon.
Marsella joins the Spartan staff following a three-year stint as an assistant coach at Salve Regina, where he was both the Special Teams Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator for the Seahawks.
He also worked with defensive backs and linebackers during his time at Salve Regina, and helped coach the squad to the 2018 Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship.
