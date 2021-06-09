The No. 2 seed Rutland girls tennis team had its season end on Wednesday, 7-0, at the hands of No. 3 South Burlington, but the seeds of something special have been planted at Whites Park.
“These kids are coming,” said longtime South Burlington coach Jake Agna, who is joined by co-coach Jasmina Jusufagic this year. “A lot of these kids haven’t played before this year. They competed every match. Nobody gave up.”
That’s high praise coming from the coach of a Wolves team that clinched their eighth straight trip to the Division I title match.
Each match went South Burlington’s way, but there were runs of strong play from each Rutland player.
Ravens No. 1 singles player Olivia Shipley won multiple games in a straight sets loss to Rayna Brosseau. Eva Menconi did the same in a straight sets loss to Izzy Partilo at No. 2 singles.
Sage Bennett, Anna Bennett and Lila Erdos bested Olivia Andrews, Anna Gallipo and Emma Barclay fairly handily at No. 3, 4 and 5 singles, but there were very competitive stretches in each match.
The same can be said about the doubles losses from the Rutland teams of Arikka Patorti and Bethany Solari and Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer.
South Burlington’s teams of Emma Shedleur and Melissa Rosowsky and Winnie Adamson and Tselha Tenzin had to battle to put their Raven opponents away.
“When you’re not a tennis person, sometimes the scores look really lopsided, but I think a lot of those matches were a lot more competitive than the score indicated,” said Rutland coach Mary Haskell. “I’m super proud of the way they competed.”
The Ravens would have loved to clinch their first state finals appearance since 1981, a year where they beat Mount St. Joseph for the D-I crown, but that wasn’t in the cards this year.
What Rutland did do was have one of its more successful seasons in recent memory. Making their first semifinal since 2013 and having a home match was special.
“It was nice to have the semis at home. That was certainly an advantage that we earned,” Haskell said.
The fact that Rutland put together a 14-2 season with the inexperience of its roster is impressive to say the least.
Haskell knew she could count on veterans like Shipley and Menconi when the season started, but there was a freshman class that was still learning the game back in April. Some were picking up a racket for the first time.
All of them picked up the game quick and it showed in how successful the Ravens were this year. With Rutland graduating just two seniors, the future looks bright.
“Easily half the team was freshman,” Haskell said.
Haskell is hoping to get girls started playing the game before high school, an effort Agna would love to be a part of in some way.
“(Jake) has all these programs that he does, just talking about getting kids started earlier,” Haskell said.
Agna founded Kids on the Ball, a nationally acclaimed tennis program based in Burlington, in 2000 and the program has helped kids learn the skills of the game and better themselves personally in the process.
Agna and Jusufagic serve as coaches with the program.
“We would love to come down and do our program in the schools here,” Agna said. “It’s free and then we leave equipment in the schools. We want to get public tennis going.
“Mary is going to introduce us to someone in the school administration because we would love to get into that.”
South Burlington takes on undefeated, No. 1 Stowe in the state championship match.
“We’ve got our hands full with Stowe,” Agna said. “They’ve got very good players.
The Wolves know the challenge at hand, but are ready to face it.
“I wouldn’t trade any of our players,” Agna said. “We have players that are really trying hard. It’s motivating us. This team right here wants to play.”
The next step for Rutland? Water the seeds planted this spring.
