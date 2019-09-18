The South Burlington boys soccer team scored goals seven minutes apart and took a 2-0 lead into halftime, but then had to hold off a valiant Rutland team to win 2-1 on Wednesday at Alumni Field.
The Raiders attacked with intensity before Finn McGuiness made it pay off with 24:57 still to play. McGuiness' shot was perfectly placed, easily eluding keeper Tenzin Yeshi.
The Raiders kept attacking. They had several strong bids for the equalizer.
Michael O'Connor's shot glanced off a South Burlington defender, giving the Raiders one of several corner kicks in the second half.
Braeden Carleton had a couple of threatening runs for the Raiders, Ezra Robichaud had another near miss and the Raiders kept life interesting for Yeshi right up until Tanner Merrill's shot went wide as the final second ticked off the clock.
Ryan McLaughlin served some long balls in the box to give the Raiders more chances.
"We're lucky. You probably thought they were going to roll over in the second half but no Division I team is going to roll over," South Burlington coach Dave Martin said to his players after the game.
"I am very happy with our second half," Rutland coach Ron Henderson said. "I am not disappointed at all in the way we played in the second half. Our pace of play was excellent."
Not to be lost in the revved up Raider offense in the second half was the way Rutland keeper Jaden Kelley and his defense played in the back. Sean Olsen was especially good, making three clears with his head while under heavy pressure.
"We dominated the first half and we scored two goals minutes apart," Martin said. "Then, I think we thought we had the game won. Rutland deserved to get that goal and probably deserved to tie with the way they were playing."
"That was a really good 40 minutes of soccer we just played," Rutland assistant coach Corey Stearns said.
It was a brand of Raider soccer that would have made the late Harry Loyzelle proud.
This was the Harry Loyzelle Game played in honor of the former Rutland athletic director, teacher and soccer and basketball official who died in 2008.
Henderson recalled Loyzelle from when he was a student at Proctor High School.
"I knew Harry well. People like him and Bob Abrahamson did so much for the school and the community. I have so much respect for them," Henderson said. "Harry was always around the athletic office when I was coaching at Proctor."
Martin was a soccer official for many years and he remembers going to an officials' meeting when Loyzelle was there.
"I remember that he was so energetic and enthusiastic. I remember thinking, 'I hope I can be like that when I am that age.' Hopefully, I am," said Martin.
The Wolves improved their record to 5-0 but Martin knew his team had to earn this one.
"That was more chances than we have given up all year," Martin said.
The Wolves have three shutouts.
The Raiders fell to 1-5 but with the Southern Vermont League opener approaching with Saturday morning's trip to Mount Anthony, Henderson has a right to be hopeful the team can get off to a good start in the league. They are chasing a fifth consecutive league championship.
The Wolves' next test is a tough one, their fourth road game in eight days at CVU, another team that is 5-0 and one that has not been scored on this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.