Hadia Ahmed had four goals and an assist in leading the South Burlington girls hockey team to an 8-0 victory over Rutland. Yet the player that many fans were talking about as they left Spartan Arena on Wednesday evening was Rutland's Sierra McDermott.
McDermott made upwards of 40 saves and a great many of them were of the difficult variety. The senior goalie kept the high-powered Wolves from scoring well into double figures.
"She has really good instincts," said former Rutland High goalie Deanna Rodolfy who has worked with McDermott a couple of times.
Rodolfy was especially impressed with a saving play by McDermott when the Wolves were on a break-away.
"She poked the puck away and didn't even give them a chance," Rodolfy said.
Rutland coach Emme O'Rourke said she saw growth from the opening game — a 10-0 loss at Hartford — to this second game.
"They played with more composure and confidence," O'Rourke said.
It is a team full of inexperience and O'Rourke said she detected "a lot of jitters" at Hartford.
O'Rourke hopes her young and learning team can close the gap on some of the opponents as the year goes along.
She is not measuring the success of this team by the scoreboard.
"We are celebrating the little victories," the first-year coach said.
Certainly, McDermott's performance was one of those.
Another was the work of Sarah Crossman and Elizabeth Stoodley.
"Sarah and Elizabeth have that chemistry. They work well together," O'Rourke said.
It did not take the Wolves long to light the lamp. Sawyer Bailey scored less than a minute into the game.
They built the lead to 3-0 by the end of the first period with Ahmed tacking on the goals.
The Rutlanders could generate little in the way of an attack as most of the game was played in South Burlington's offensive zone.
Freshman Piper Newman gave the Rutland fans plenty to look forward to and had one of the few shots for Rutland in that opening stanza.
The Wolves netted two more goals in the second period, both by Ahmed.
Rutland never stopped playing hard and the energy from the RHS bench never subsided. Emma Barclay threatened on one of Rutland's infrequent forays.
Anna Gallipo made a nice defensive play to thwart the Wolves from scoring in the waning seconds of the second period.
But the Wolves never took the foot off the pedal. Sabrina Brunet tucked in a rebound to extend the score to 6-0 with Lucie McCarney and Ava Hershberg picking up the assists.
Bella Gordon and Caitlin Bartlett found the net to account for the final score.
Rutland has an 0-2 record and has been outscored 18-0 but the atmosphere was upbeat around Spartan Arena in the aftermath.
There was the play of McDermott that was a positive.
"She is our rock back there," O'Rourke said.
Then, there was the level of energy on the ice and the bench that was perceptible right to the end.
There is also the biggest of all the "little victories" that O'Rourke wants to celebrate — the Rutland team is playing hockey after an offseason full of predictions they would not be able to field a team.
"It is hard what they are doing," said Rutland High Athletic Director Mike Norman of the team that is learning on the fly.
It will be home cooking through most of the holidays with the next three games at Spartan Arena — Middlebury is in town on Saturday, CVU comes calling on Dec. 19 and rival Burr and Burton Academy is in the house on Dec. 21.
The Wolves are 2-0 and have plenty to look forward to this year and beyond when you consider that Ahmed is a freshman.
A four-goal game is memorable. When you consider that it came against a hot goaltender like McDermott who was on her game all 45 minutes, it means even more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.