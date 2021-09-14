Rutland goalkeeper Jermaine Buffum brought a skimpy resume into the season but he is growing up before Rutland coach Ben Black’s eyes. He was ubiquitous, confident and fearless for the Ravens in their 2-0 loss to South Burlington on Tuesday night at Alumni Field.
“He came up big,” South Burlington coach Adolphe Lumumba said.
“He played just a couple of games (in the goal) for the JV team last year,” Black said. “He’s learning. It just came together for him tonight. He’s more comfortable.”
Rutland nearly drew first blood nine minutes into the game when Zakaria Arshad just missed converting a corner kick with a header.
Then it was the Wolves turn to threaten. Buffum found himself in a one-on-one situation with Adam Slamani. Buffum won the battle, breaking the play up by charging hard from the net.
It was a precursor. Buffum would win many such battles in this game.
Then, the Ravens mounted a threat on a nice ball that Michael O’Connor delivered toward the flag.
But it was the Wolves scoring 17:54 before the half, Sullivan Beers doing the honors.
The Ravens pushed hard for the equalizer before the half ended. O’Connor made a bid with a header but it sailed just wide. Brock Quillan made a couple of nice runs for Rutland and unloaded testing shots on keeper Maximillian Bertmann.
But the half ended 1-0. It was about six minutes into the new half that the Wolves got their insurance goal on a line drive from 35 yards out by Alden Tebbetts.
It was a night when the 0-4 Ravens definitely matured. Black felt that players like Zachary Nelson, Quillan, Patrick Cooley, O’Connor and, of course, Buffum had their best games of the season.
The Wolves hiked their record to 3-0.
Rutland expended a good deal of energy and created opportunities to get themselves back in the game in the second half.
Cooley had a direct kick from 30 yards and delivered a dangerous looking ball into the box that several of his teammates had a chance of converting.
Buffum continued his highlight-reel saves, many of them coming on breakaways. Another was a diving save near the far post denying Beers’ well-struck shot.
“He is figuring it out. It’s hard position to learn,” Black said. “He is learning on the job.”
The Ravens had endured a steady diet of talented northern Vermont opposition. They have played in the Jay Brady Tournament which showcases some of the best high school soccer in Vermont and beyond with New Hampshire power Hanover High in the field.
“It is a hard way to start a season but I am hoping that it will help us when we get to our SVL schedule,” Black said.
It is another Chittenden County foe for Rutland on Friday when they make the trip to Colchester.
The Wolves will have their own difficult hurdle with Saturday’s game against CVU.
