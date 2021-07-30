Fifty-two golfers will tee off Monday at Newport Country Club to kick off the 2021 Vermont Women’s Amateur Championship.
Competition will continue Tuesday before Wednesday’s final round of the 54-hole event. Last year’s winner, Andrea Brown, is fresh off her recent victory during the Senior Championships at Neshobe Golf Club.
Brown also claimed top honors in 2004 and will begin her title defense on the first hole at 9:10 a.m. The 54-year-old will be joined by Mia Politano and Lindsay Cone. Politano placed fourth at the 2020 Am and won the Junior Championship at the event, while Cone tied for fifth. Cone was also the runner-up in 2011 when Kimberly Wong won it all.
Nine-time winner Holly Reynolds will head out in the 9:20 a.m. grouping along with 20-year-old Julia Dapron and perennial contender Jeanne Morrissey. Four years ago, Morrissey finished second behind Reynolds.
Last year’s event was reduced to a pair of rounds due to heavy rain on Day 2. Brown recorded her only birdie of the tournament on the 18th hole during the final round, setting the stage for a playoff with Dapron. Five holes later, the Lakeside golfer tasted victory with a matter-of-fact two putt at Dorset Field Club.
Reynolds captured five straight Am crowns from 1989-93. The Morrisville native won again in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2017.
Newport will host the event for the first time since 2000, when Libby Smith won the second of five consecutive championships. Players will all start from hole No. 1 Monday and Tuesday. The field will be split Wednesday, with starting times on both the first and 10th tees. An awards ceremony will follow the final round.
2021 Vermont Women’s
Amateur Tee Times
At Newport Country Club
Aug. 2-4
First Round
