2023 Vermont Women's Golf

Senior Amateur Championship Results

At Williston Golf Club

1 Lin Culver Neshobe Golf Club 76
2 Gretchen White Williston Golf Club 76
3 Mary Brush Burlington Country Club 78
4 Karen Bisbee Williston Golf Club 83
5 Nancy Devaux Williston Golf Club 85
6 Trish Wade Crown Point Country Club 86
7 Andrea Brown Champlain Country Club 86
8 Rhonda Colvard Kwiniaska Golf Club 86
9 Reggie Parker Ekwanok Country Club 86
10 Terry Boyce Killington Golf Club 86
11 Kristin Mahoney Neshobe Golf Club 86
12 Ann Oday Williston Golf Club 87
13 Susie Bremner Rocky Ridge Golf Club 88
14 Mary Jane Shomo Rutland Country Club 88
15 Jeanne Morrissey Williston Golf Club 89
16 Michelle Rocheleau Vermont National Country Club 89
17 Holly Reynolds Copley Country Club 89
18 Wendy Drolette Williston Golf Club 90
19 Josie Herrera Vermont National Country Club 91
20 Lauren Keating Lakeside 91
21 Delina Gilroy Williston Golf Club 91
22 Ellen Grimes Williston Golf Club 91
23 Barbara Shiffler Williston Golf Club 92
24 Sandy Bingham Montague Golf Club 92
25 Jennifer Shaw Dorset Field Club 92
26 Susan Rand Ralph Myhre Golf Course 92
27 Gail Renaud Kwiniaska Golf Club 92
28 Sheila Clairmont Williston Golf Club 92
29 Joanne Priestley Stowe Golf Club 93
30 Joyce Belter Williston Golf Club 93
31 Anne Marie Blackman Green Mt National Golf Course 93
32 Amy Butcher Stowe Golf Club 93
33 Nicole Laberge Ralph Myhre Golf Course 93
34 Ellen Miller Rutland Country Club 94
35 Claire Willis Williston Golf Club 94
36 Kimberley Barkyoumb Champlain Country Club 94
37 Dana Cassidy Vermont National Country Club 94
38 Barb Masterson Williston Golf Club 95
39 Diane Ewald Rutland Country Club 95
40 Lois Dolan Williston Golf Club 95
41 Elizabeth Walker Dorset Field Club 95
42 Harriet Murray Williston Golf Club 95
43 Linda Parson Jane Haystack Golf Course 95
44 Kristen Shaeffer Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 95
45 Sue Dula Basin Harbor Golf Club 95
46 Jennifer Farrington Burlington Country Club 96
47 Denise Barnard Williston Golf Club 96
48 Beth Zeeman Manchester Country Club 96
49 Dixie Mercier Country Club of Barre 96
50 Michaela Dillon Williston Golf Club 96
51 Cheri Campbell Kwiniaska Golf Club 96
52 Eva Mastalos Ralph Myhre Golf Course 97
53 Maureen Quinn Lake St Catherine Country Club 97
54 Mary BethMenduni Lake Morey Country Club 98
55 Sarah Lee The Golf Club at Equinox 98
56 Elaine Percy Lakeside Golf Club 98
57 Liz Fothergill Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 98
58 Melissa Lafayette Burlington Country Club 98
59 Debbie Savoie Burlington Country Club 99
60 Trisha Mahar Mt Anthony Country Club 99
61 Cheryl Hoar Burlington Country Club 99
62 Jane Grayson Vermont National Country Club 99
63 Donna Mazut Lakeside Golf Club 100
64 Edith Hiller Rutland Country Club 100
65 Karen Slowinski Champlain Country Club 100
66 Christine Johnson St Johnsbury Country Club 101
67 Belle McDougall Blush Hill Country Club 101
68 Ginny Chenoweth Country Club of Vermont 102
69 Jo Allsopp The Quechee Club 103
70 Jayne Magnant Orleans Country Club 103
71 Janet Hayden Williston Golf Club 103
72 Phyllis Phillips Burlington Country Club 103
73 Patricia Baroudi Country Club of Barre 104
74 Peg McBride Lake Morey Country Club 105
75 Nancy Sanborn Williston Golf Club 107
76 Patricia Sanborn Rutland Country Club 107
77 Gayle Wilcox Williston Golf Club 108
78 Marcia Hendery Mt Anthony Country Club 109
79 Dee Lamberton Country Club of Barre 109
80 Giselle Lafleche Ralph Myhre Golf Course 111
81 Julie Vest Cedar Knoll Country Club 112
82 Phyllis Simon Williston Golf Club 113
83 Bonnie Heald Rutland Country Club 113
84 Sis Capeless Vermont National Country Club 113
85 Pat Martin Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 117
86 Ellen McAndrew Montague Golf Club 119
