Women's Senior Am golf results Jul 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now From left, Patricia Haas, Ann Oday and Gretchen White pose after a golf tournament several years ago in Newport. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now From left, golfers Kathy Kemp, Gretchen White, Jeanne Morrissey and Nancy Devaux pose near the practice green after a tournament several years ago at Newport Country Club. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Champlain Country Club's Andrea Brown putts during a golf tournament last year at Neshobe Golf Club. Photo by Jon Olender Golfer Holly Reynolds fist bumps her dad after sinking a putt during a tournament several years ago at Newport Country Club. Provided by Julie Dale Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2023 Vermont Women's GolfSenior Amateur Championship ResultsAt Williston Golf Club 1 Lin Culver Neshobe Golf Club 762 Gretchen White Williston Golf Club 763 Mary Brush Burlington Country Club 784 Karen Bisbee Williston Golf Club 835 Nancy Devaux Williston Golf Club 856 Trish Wade Crown Point Country Club 867 Andrea Brown Champlain Country Club 868 Rhonda Colvard Kwiniaska Golf Club 869 Reggie Parker Ekwanok Country Club 8610 Terry Boyce Killington Golf Club 8611 Kristin Mahoney Neshobe Golf Club 8612 Ann Oday Williston Golf Club 8713 Susie Bremner Rocky Ridge Golf Club 8814 Mary Jane Shomo Rutland Country Club 8815 Jeanne Morrissey Williston Golf Club 8916 Michelle Rocheleau Vermont National Country Club 8917 Holly Reynolds Copley Country Club 8918 Wendy Drolette Williston Golf Club 9019 Josie Herrera Vermont National Country Club 9120 Lauren Keating Lakeside 9121 Delina Gilroy Williston Golf Club 9122 Ellen Grimes Williston Golf Club 9123 Barbara Shiffler Williston Golf Club 9224 Sandy Bingham Montague Golf Club 9225 Jennifer Shaw Dorset Field Club 9226 Susan Rand Ralph Myhre Golf Course 9227 Gail Renaud Kwiniaska Golf Club 9228 Sheila Clairmont Williston Golf Club 9229 Joanne Priestley Stowe Golf Club 9330 Joyce Belter Williston Golf Club 9331 Anne Marie Blackman Green Mt National Golf Course 9332 Amy Butcher Stowe Golf Club 9333 Nicole Laberge Ralph Myhre Golf Course 9334 Ellen Miller Rutland Country Club 9435 Claire Willis Williston Golf Club 9436 Kimberley Barkyoumb Champlain Country Club 9437 Dana Cassidy Vermont National Country Club 9438 Barb Masterson Williston Golf Club 9539 Diane Ewald Rutland Country Club 9540 Lois Dolan Williston Golf Club 9541 Elizabeth Walker Dorset Field Club 9542 Harriet Murray Williston Golf Club 9543 Linda Parson Jane Haystack Golf Course 9544 Kristen Shaeffer Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 9545 Sue Dula Basin Harbor Golf Club 9546 Jennifer Farrington Burlington Country Club 9647 Denise Barnard Williston Golf Club 9648 Beth Zeeman Manchester Country Club 9649 Dixie Mercier Country Club of Barre 9650 Michaela Dillon Williston Golf Club 9651 Cheri Campbell Kwiniaska Golf Club 9652 Eva Mastalos Ralph Myhre Golf Course 9753 Maureen Quinn Lake St Catherine Country Club 9754 Mary BethMenduni Lake Morey Country Club 9855 Sarah Lee The Golf Club at Equinox 9856 Elaine Percy Lakeside Golf Club 9857 Liz Fothergill Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 9858 Melissa Lafayette Burlington Country Club 9859 Debbie Savoie Burlington Country Club 9960 Trisha Mahar Mt Anthony Country Club 9961 Cheryl Hoar Burlington Country Club 9962 Jane Grayson Vermont National Country Club 9963 Donna Mazut Lakeside Golf Club 10064 Edith Hiller Rutland Country Club 10065 Karen Slowinski Champlain Country Club 10066 Christine Johnson St Johnsbury Country Club 10167 Belle McDougall Blush Hill Country Club 10168 Ginny Chenoweth Country Club of Vermont 10269 Jo Allsopp The Quechee Club 10370 Jayne Magnant Orleans Country Club 10371 Janet Hayden Williston Golf Club 10372 Phyllis Phillips Burlington Country Club 10373 Patricia Baroudi Country Club of Barre 10474 Peg McBride Lake Morey Country Club 10575 Nancy Sanborn Williston Golf Club 10776 Patricia Sanborn Rutland Country Club 10777 Gayle Wilcox Williston Golf Club 10878 Marcia Hendery Mt Anthony Country Club 10979 Dee Lamberton Country Club of Barre 10980 Giselle Lafleche Ralph Myhre Golf Course 11181 Julie Vest Cedar Knoll Country Club 11282 Phyllis Simon Williston Golf Club 11383 Bonnie Heald Rutland Country Club 11384 Sis Capeless Vermont National Country Club 11385 Pat Martin Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 11786 Ellen McAndrew Montague Golf Club 119 You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Paper Rutland Herald