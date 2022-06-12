CASTLETON — BFA-St. Albans softball coach Bert Berthiaume has faced Kayla Wood more than he wanted to go against her when she was hard thrower for Brattleboro Union High School.
BFA-St. Albans and Wood's Colonels usually met somewhere along the playoff trail.
"We played them four times. We beat her once and she beat us three times," Berthiaume said.
This year, Berthiaume brought Wood aboard as his pitching coach. It is lot more fun having her on his team.
Berthiaume, Wood and the Comets made it all the way to the Division I state championship game on Sunday at Castleton University, losing 3-1 to South Burlington to finish with a record of 18-1.
"She is a dynamite person," Berthiaume said of Wood. "She is a great player but also a great teacher. And she is a great role model for our players."
Sunday's title game brought Wood back to Castleton University where she pitched the Spartans to the North Atlantic Conference championship in 2016 and had a spectacular four-year career.
Wood said winning that NAC title was the first memory that flooded over her upon her return to CU with the BFA team.
Wood's career at Castleton included the NAC Pitcher of the Year accolade in 2017 and a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts against Thomas College in 2016.
Her 1.74 career ERA is best in Castleton program history and her 1.16 ERA is the best at the school in a single season.
But seven miles away from Castleton, at Poultney's Legion Field, she might have pitched her most memorable game in high school.
That was the state championship game in which Brattleboro defeated Missisquoi 1-0 in nine innings. Wood amassed 21 strikeouts and pitched a perfect game.
Now, she hopes to teach what she learned at Castleton from pitching coach Bill Olney to other pitchers.
Wood credits Olney, who also had been a pitching coach at Dartmouth, for adding velocity to one of her pitches by repositioning one of her fingers on the ball.
It is that type of thing she wants to teach to the BFA pitchers.
Wood said she applies both the mechanics she learned from Olney as well as his approach to teaching the game, to her role as pitching coach.
It was a teaching job that brought Wood to northern Vermont. She teaches elementary and middle school grades in Bakersfield, about a 20-minute drive to BFA-St. Albans.
She said a friend who knew Berthiaume got them in contact with one another.
"It just kind of worked out," Wood said.
The Comets have outstanding pitching returning in 2023.
Sierra Yates went the distance in the championship game, allowing six hits and striking out eight.
She is back for her senior year and No. 2 pitcher Cora Thomas also returns as a junior.
"She plays travel ball and works hard on her own," Wood said of Yates. "There is not a whole lot to change with her."
Berthiaume has his cupboard pretty well stacked for the next season in the circle with the likes of Yates, Thomas and Wood to add her wisdom.
NOTES: Cora Thomas is the national Silver Gloves champion, winning the national boxing crown in Independence, Missouri. She trains at Rail City Boxing in St. Albans. ... Thomas is the granddaughter of former longtime Green Mountain Union High School boys basketball coach Jim Collins who still lives in Chester. ... Wood had 13 victories in 2015, tying her with Taylor Lively for most wins in a season by a Castleton pitcher.
