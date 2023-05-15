BRANDON — Wade Mitchell fired five no-hitters during a storybook career at Richmond High School in which he went 26-1. Otter Valley's Isaiah Wood flirted with a no-hitter on Wade Mitchell Recognition Day, a 10-0, five-inning victory over Stratton Mountain School on Monday.
Wood was within one out of the no-hit gem when Trevor Phaneof ended the bid with a sharp single up the middle. David Shycon followed with a base hit and Wood settled for a two-hit shutout.
Wood said that he was well aware that he was within an out of a no-hitter.
"I wanted the shutout. It would have been cool to throw a no-hitter," Wood said.
"I threw a two-seamer (on the first hit) and looking back on it, I probably should have thrown a cutter."
It was a good win for the Otters as it pushed their record to 6-6, but the day was special for the honoring of Wade Mitchell.
Mitchell coached baseball at Otter Valley and Proctor. He won several state titles on the baseball diamond at Proctor and coached the PHS girls basketball team to a state crown in 1984.
It was at Otter Valley that his sons comprised the battery for him for a couple of years — Tim pitching and Terry catching.
That was re-enacted before Monday's game with Tim Mitchell on the mound throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Terry behind the plate.
"Just like old times," public address announcer Bill Moore said.
How old? It was in 1984 and 1985 that the brothers were the OV battery.
Tim went on to have a stint as the head baseball coach at Otter Valley. When the Otters defeated Burr and Burton Academy in the 2013 state championship game, in a touch of sentimentality, the Otters used the last remaining pages of the Richmond High scorebook from one of their father's state championship games as a player.
Otter Valley Athletic Director Steve Keith said there will also be a plaque honoring Wade Mitchell that will be showcased in the gym lobby and brought out for games.
The Otters staked Wood to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Andy McEnerny was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on an error, took third on a wild pitch and scurried home on Caleb Whitney's sacrifice fly to left.
The Otters abbreviated the game with the 10-run mercy rule with two big innings, scoring five in the third and four in the fourth.
The big blow in the third was a three-run double by Luciano Falco. McEnerny and Whitney also hit safely in the inning and Matt Bryant contributed a sacrifice fly.
The fourth inning was highlighted by Whitney's two-run triple.
All of the runs that inning were scored after two outs.
Michael Caruso relieved SMS starter David Shycon in the fourth and struck out the one batter he faced to end the inning.
It was a big day for the Otter Valley shortstop Whitney. He made a major league play deep in the hole to take a hit away from Shycon leading off the third. He also had two hits and drove in four runs.
Ben Adams had two hits including a double as part of OV's 7-hit attack.
Preparations for honoring Wade Mitchel were visible 45 minutes before the game as the OV players signed two baseballs to present to Wade's sons.
Then, the Otters went out and delivered the victory that Wade would have wanted on his day.
The 6-6 record gets the Otters within sniffing distance of a home playoff game.
"I think we have a good shot at it," Wood said.
Otter Valley coach Mike Howe prefers not to think that way, taking more of a one-game-at-a-time approach.
"We need to just win games. We need to string some together," Howe said.
"We're starting to get healthy."
Getting healthy means getting Jordan Beayon, who earlier threw a no-hitter, back on the mound after an injury. Beayon is back to playing in the field (second base) and Howe said his time back on the mound should come soon.
The hitting is also coming around.
"When we put the bat on the ball, we are tough to beat," Howe said.
The Otters have their Senior Game on Thursday against Windsor.
It will be a moving day as this is a large (eight) senior contingent.
Wood struck out four and walked three.
It was an economical pitching performance that Wade Mitchell would have appreciated.
