Sometimes that bull's-eye doesn't make things easy even against inferior teams. The Johns Hopkins women's soccer team is unbeaten (17-0-2) and getting everyone's best shot.
McDaniel was doing everything they could against the No. 2 ranked Blue Jays and kept the game scoreless until late in the first half of the Centennial Conference semifinal game.
Enter Rutland's Breukelen Woodard. She scored two goals in the span of 71 seconds and the Jays went on to a 3-0 victory over McDaniel.
"We have a really big target on our back," Woodard said. "A lot of teams come at us hard the first 20 minutes.
"When we score, we just catch momentum. I think it is just a matter of getting that first goal. Things just start clicking after that."
And in Woodard's case, another goal just over a minute later.
The Blue Jays beat Dickinson 4-0 the next day in the Centennial Conference's championship game to claim an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Woodard said she was hoping to get the home field advantage for the first round of the NCAAs.
Instead, she got the next best thing. Johns Hopkins is being shipped to Hartford, Connecticut for the opening round where her family can get there from Rutland in less than three hours.
"I could not be much happier that the game is up North so that my family can come to the game," Woodard said.
Johns Hopkins will meet Lesley on Saturday and a victory will move them into a game on Sunday against the winner of Saturday's contest between Trinity and SUNY Geneseo.
Woodard is playing as a graduate student at Johns Hopkins after playing Division I soccer at South Carolina and then Penn.
She believes the Division III level is elevated this season as the result of the extra year players were granted from COVID and the influx of graduate students like herself.
"It was a lot more competitive that I was expecting," said Woodard who will be picking up her Masters in Neuroscience in December.
She nearly played the game this fall for another Division I school. She was living in Miami and enrolled at Miami.
"I had verbally committed to Miami," Woodard said.
When that did not work out, Johns Hopkins was an attractive choice. It is one of the nation's top academic schools and boasts one of the best Neuroscience programs.
She has an interest in playing professionally and that could very well happen. She drew considerable interest while playing on a professional team in Baltimore over the summer.
One plan is to play professional soccer and work part time in the field of neuroscience. That would allow her to explore options within that field.
"I am not sold on any certain job in neuroscience yet," Woodard said.
First there is the more immediate goal of trying to win a national championship.
Woodard has been a big piece of the unbeaten season with 14 goals.
Lesley brings a 12-7-1 record into the game and the Lynx earned their berth by winning the NECC title, defeating New England College.
Johns Hopkins will be a prohibitive favorite but as Woodard will quickly tell you, there is this target on the Blue Jays' back and they will get everyone's best shot.
That will certainly be true from now on as every game is a "no tomorrow" game.
Woodard learned a lot about her love for soccer when COVID put the game on the shelf.
"I found that I am a competitive person," she said.
She loves to compete and she loves to learn.
"Sports and school has always been a balancing act," Woodard said. "It has never been a question of which one. I have a passion for both school and soccer."
