The NCAA Division III women’s soccer playoff pairings will be released by mid-day on Monday, Nov. 7. You can take this to the bank: Rutland’s Breukelen Woodard and her Johns Hopkins teammates will be in the brackets.
Johns Hopkins is unbeaten (13-0-2) with two games left in the regular season.
Woodard, a graduate student who has already played Division I soccer at South Carolina and Penn, has 11 goals and two assists. She is tied for the team lead in goals.
UNSUNG HEROESIt is remarkable how far Allison Resnick has brought the Fair Haven field hockey program since signing her coaching contract in late August of 2020.
The Slaters were the doormat of the league for decades.
Even she has to be surprised that they are being talked about as state championship contenders as the playoffs get underway.
She gives much of the credit to assistant coach Craig Pettis and rightly so.
But spread a little of the credit in the direction of Jen Clement and Tosh Stickney.
They were head coaches of the program when the Slaters, handicapped by a lack of a feeder program, were perennial league doormats. They lost game after game during their tenures.
It had to be discouraging for the players as well as to Stickney and Clement.
But they harbored an intense love for the sport and their players. They stuck with it when it was hard to do so. Their love of the sport and their players showed through with every phone call as they called in their games to the newspaper.
Resnick still does not have a feeder program but it is coming now that the middle school is located in the same building as the high school.
Without Stickney and Clement, Resnick would not have had a Fair haven Union High field hockey team to coach. There would be none.
Resnick, Clement and Stickney have something in common — a passion for the game.
Resnick played the game at Rutland High and the University of Rochester. She knows the game and her bubbly personality is infectious, passing on that love of the game to her players.
She would be successful coaching the game at any venue.
Thanks to Clement and Stickney, it is at Fair Haven.
WILD WEEKENDThere was a time, many decades ago, when Veterans Day was the biggest day on Rutland’s sports calendar. That was when the city football rivalry game between Mount St. Joseph and Rutland High was played on Nov. 11 each year in front of thousands of fans.
The rivalry game and MSJ football has since gone away but Veterans Day weekend 2022 style is going to be mighty big around here.
The weekend will tip off on Nov. 11 with Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson back in the Castleton University gym where he grew up shooting baskets. Tyson will be in Glenbrook Gym as a member of the Colby College men’s basketball team playing against St. Joseph’s of Maine.
The next day, there will be three state championship football games played at Rutland High’s Alumni Field.
If your football team didn’t make it to the big stage, you can go back over to Castleton to watch Tyson and the Mules square off against Castleton University at 2:30 p.m.
That’s a weekend and we have John Callahan to thank for it. It was Callahan, who had been a head football coach at places like MSJ, Spaulding and Mount Anthony, who proposed the concept of State Championship Saturday.
Prior to that, the state title games were played at three different venues.
CU GRID MANIACastleton University football fans find their way to Dave Wolk Stadium in droves each Saturday. They don’t travel too badly, either.
The last home game against SUNY Maritime had an official attendance of 2,056.
The big game in Middlebury that matched 4-0 teams playing for first place in the NESCAC, brought 1,250 fans into the stadium, by comparison.
The Homecoming Game at Castleton against Fitchburg State had The Wolk bursting at the seams with 4,112 fans.
Now, with their Spartans in a fight for the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference championship and the reward of an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs that comes with it, you can expect the large crowds at Dave Wolk Stadium to continue.
THE ECFC STANDINGS — Gallaudet 3-1, Castleton 3-1, Alfred State 2-1, Anna Maria 1-2, SUNY Maritime 1-2, Dean 1-2, Keystone 1-2.
Another comparison: North Central of Illinois drew 2,000 fans for its last home game. North Central is the No. 1 ranked Division III team in the nation.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
