Rutland’s Breukelen Woodard, who played at Rutland High and Burr and Burton Academy, is a graduate student on the Johns Hopkins women’s soccer team that is ranked No. 9 in Division III in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.
Woodard previously played at South Carolina and Penn.
Woodard and her teammates open the season on Sept. 1 by hosting Catholic University.
Woodard is not the only Burr and Burton graduate playing on a team ranked in the preseason polls. Joey and Jay McCoy are defensive backs for the Hobart football team. The Statesmen are ranked No. 23 in the D3football.com Preseason Poll.
Lake Forest in Illinois where Middlebury Union High graduate Bode Rubright is a tight end, receivedwww votes in the D3football.com poll.
ON THE AIR
Jack Healey, who called Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl with Bob Lipman over the Shrine Radio Network as well as the Northeast Sports Network, estimates that he and Lipman have broadcast about a dozen Shrine Games together.
Healey’s next football broadcast will be on Sept. 10, Castleton University’s home opener against Fitchburg State.
Lipman will be describing the University of New Hampshire’s season opener on Sept. 1, a home night game against Monmouth University billed as Thursday Night Throwdown.
CASTLETON READY
Castleton is a hopping place in the summer due to the lake folks. You drive down Main Street and you are likely to see the outdoor seating packed full with diners at places like the Castleton Village Store, Bird’s-Eye Diner and Third Place Restaurant.
Thursday, it begins to get a whole lot busier. Arriving on that day will be 117 Castleton University football players.
Castleton men’s soccer coach John O’Connor and CU’s women’s soccer coach Chris Chapdelaine have their biggest turnout for their preseason camp. Those players begin arriving Aug, 16, 30 strong for the men’s team and 31 on the women’s squad.
Add in all the other sports like field hockey, cross country and volleyball and you’ve got one hopping campus and community.
There will be a three-way battle for the goalkeeper position on O’Connor’s team. Andres Soto-Burgos and Jonathan Maulk return. They will be pushed by freshman Domenick Puttlitz, a Colchester High graduate who was the Vermont MVP of the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup last month in a 1-1 tie against New Hampshire.
“He is every good in the air,” O’Connor said of the Puttlitz.
That was a strength on display at the Lions Cup.
Chapdelaine is excited about the upcoming tournament to be played at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium that could boast the strongest field of any D-III tournament in the country with MIT, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps of California, Williams and Castleton.
“It is a great event,” Chapelaine said of the Manchester Women’s College Cup.
The weekend event begins on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. with Castleton and Williams tangling. Claremont Mudd Scripps andf MIT square off at 4 p.m.
The next day will see Williams match up up with CMS at 1 p.m. and MIT meeting Castleton at 4 p.m.
MIT made it all the way to the Elite 8 in 2021, finishing with a 22-2-1 record.
MIT ousted Castleton from the NCAA tournament in the first round in 2017.
Chapdelaine said the Spartans have toughened their non-conference schedule considerably.
“We got three wins off the schedule. It is a schedule that should make us more prepared for our Little East Conference games,” he said.
Volpone gets to sort things out before the coaches of the other sports with the first practice on Thursday night.
Running back will be a hot battle in camp with familiar names back in the fold like Simon Davis Jr., Lucas Morse and Devin Wollner.
What’s more they will be pushed by a talented Texan, freshman Joel Davidson.
“All will play,” said Volpone, who likes to keep fresh legs by distributing the load.
But who will be the featured back? Morse, from nearby Whitehall, New York, finished the 2021 season with a banner day when he rushed for 247 yards in a victory over Gallaudet.
Quarterback also promises to be a hot position battle with Evan Smith performing well last year when he got the opportunity. He will be competing against several others looking to inherit that important position vacated by the graduation of Jacob McCarthy.
TIE OR NOT TO TIEVermont was driving in the red zone attempting to tie up Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against New Hampshire.
We know now that they did not get into the end zone and New Hampshire got off the searing heat of the Dave Wolk Stadium turf with a 7-0 victory.
Would Vermont coach Craig Sleeman and his staff kicked the point for the tie if they had crossed the goal line or go for the victory with the two-point conversion?
There have been two ties in the 69-year history of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
The first was a scoreless game played in 1956, the third Maple Sugar Bowl ever played.
Both teams had scoring chances in the fourth quarter, Vermont’s being a missed field goal.
Vermont also had a scoring chance in the first half when Springfield’s Bobby Zielonko broke loose for a 24-yard run but was caught from behind.
The other tie was a 14-14 deadlock in 1960 with Rutland High’s Dido Flaitz the coach of the Vermont squad.
New Hampshire had a 14-7 lead when the Vermonters answered with a 66-yard scoring march.
BFA-St. Albans heralded Ollie Dunlap, who had been used as a decoy most of the day, got most of the carries on the scoring drive. Spaulding’s Bill Aimi capped the march with a plunge over the goal line on fourth down.
An extra-point run was worth only one point back then and Dunlap took it over for the tying point.
Bruce Wheeler, wearing the St. Johnsbury Academy helmet, played in that game for Vermont and 16 years later was the head coach of the Vermont team that defeated New Hampshire 28-16.
The offensive standout for Vermont in that 1976 contest was Mount Anthony’s Ron Pembroke who caught two touchdown passes, one from Middlebury’s Mark Allen covering 74 yards.
