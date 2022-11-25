An NCAA Final Four. Athletes dream about the experience. Few get to sample it. Rutland’s Breukelen Woodard is there.
Woodard, the leading scorer for the Johns Hopkins women’s soccer team as a graduate student with 19 goals, will be on Division III’s biggest stage on Dec. 2 in the national semifinals in Salem, Virginia.
The opponent will be Messiah of Grantham, Pennsylvania, a team that Johns Hopkins tied 1-1 way back on Sept. 7 in Grantham.
The toughest game in the playoffs for Woodard and the Blue Jays was two games ago against Williams. The score was 0-0 at the end of regulation time and then Williams scored first in the overtime before Woodard scored twice to lift Hopkins into an Elite Eight game against No. 1 Misericordia.
Woodard put in another two goals against Misericordia in a 2-0 victory.
That playoff game against Williams has a family story behind it.
When the teams were in overtime, Breukelen’s father Brett sent 10-year-old Nova, Breukelen’s sister, down by the bench with a message.
Nova delivered it: “Dad says it doesn’t end here.”
The other message Nova relayed was from Breukelen’s mother Mary: “Two goals wins it.”
Talk about being prophetic.
Breukelen said the Blue Jays have grown immensely since that game against Messiah in early September.
She also can’t forget Messiah’s late goal after Johns Hopkins led 1-0 most of the game.
“It was very confusing,” she said, describing a situation where it was unclear if a goal had been scored or not. Players began celebrating and then a Hannah Adair put the ball in the net for the Falcons.
“We had a lot of chances in that game,” Woodard said.
“I don’t want to say it was a fluke goal but it was a crazy play.”
Woodard also knows that while the Blue Jays have progressed as a team since that day, Messiah also could be a far different from the one they saw in Pennsylvania.
“We are expecting that,” said the Burr and Burton Academy graduate.
One thing she remembers about that game at Messiah is the environment.
“It was a great atmosphere. Messiah has a ton of diehard fans,” Woodard said.
“I know we have a lot of fans going.”
The Final Four venue worked out perfectly for the field. All schools are within a reasonable driving distance with Virginia Wesleyan and Case Western Reserve of Ohio in the other semifinal contest.
Johns Hopkins is unbeaten (21-0-2) and Messiah brings a 20-1-3 record into the game. Case Western is 19-0-1 and Virginia Wesleyan 18-2-4.
The semifinal winners clash for the big prize on Dec. 4.
NOTES: Salem is known as a championship city having hosted college championship events in several sports. It was the venue for the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the Division III national championship football game, from 1993 through 2016. ... Burr and Burton graduate Georgia Lord was on a national championship women’s team with Williams and Arlington Memorial High’s Tess Belnap played for Williams this season. ... Woodard played on Burr and Burton’s last state championship girls soccer team, the one that defeated Colchester 1-0 in the 2016 Division I state championship game.
