BRANDON — The only way that Woodstock could lose in the final minute of its 49-45 victory over Otter Valley was to miss its free throws down the stretch when the Otters were forced to foul. Instead, the Wasps knocked down seven of their eight foul shots in the final minute.
“We practice them every day, 20 or 25 of them every day,” said Declan McCullough who led the Wasps with 17 points and who went 6-for-6 from the stripe in that final minute.
The Wasps brought an 0-3 record into the House of Noise and McCullough believes this will give them a jolt of confidence.
“This is what we needed,” the junior guard said.
“It’s big to get a win here,” Woodstock coach Steve Landon said. “These guys don’t know how hard it is to get a win here but I do.”
The Otters’ record dipped to 0-2.
Zach Martsolf-Tan scored the first basket of the game and the Wasps held the lead the rest of the way.
That is not to say that the Otters ever went away. They trailed 24-17 at the half but pared the lead a single point (34-33) by the end of the third quarter.
Otter Valley’s Logan Letourneau drained two free throws to get the lead down to one again early in the fourth quarter but the Wasps pulled away from there.
McCullough drove hard to the hoop for a bucket. Alec Smail connected with a runner in the lane. Then, Martsolf-Tan’s hoop ballooned the lead to seven (43-35) forcing the Otters to foul.
Owen Thomas made his 3-point field goal just before the buzzer for the Otters accounting for the final score.
The game was sloppy. There were more giveaways than takeaways.
But there was no lack of effort.
“We played with energy. It was a very intense game,” McCullough said.
Hayden Bernhardt had a double-double for the Otters with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
The Otters did not have quite enough offense complementing him. Owen Thomas had nine points and Letourneau eight.
The 1-3 Wasps are back in Rutland County on Wednesday night, tangling with 1-0 Fair Haven.
Otter Valley is at Springfield that night.
The Wasps were on the brink of separating themselves from the Otters a few times. They had a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead to double digits (23-13) midway through the second stanza,
But the Otters always clawed their way back and stayed within striking distance.
Bernhardt nailed a 3-point field goal to cut the lead to 28-23 and they kept charging, whittling the lead to one on a couple of occasions.
Martsolf-Tan (13) and Dorsogna Cooper (10) joined McCullough in double figures for the Wasps.
“We played hard tonight,” Landon said.
He knows it will take that same type of effort in Fair Haven.
