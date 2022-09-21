FAIR HAVEN — When going up against elite teams where the odds aren't in a team's favor to win, it's important to take positive aspects out of a game.
The Fair Haven field hockey team can point to its effort in the first half as a major positive in the Slaters' 5-0 loss to undefeated Woodstock Wednesday afternoon.
Fair Haven controlled a lot of possession and kept the game within a goal in the opening half, before the Wasps' talent and experience took over in a dominant second half.
"We were playing our game and we were fresh," said Slaters coach Allison Resnick. "In the first half, we were doing everything that we work on. We were very successful with that.
"Woodstock has a lot of experience and they're very talented. They've been playing since they were kids and they have girls that don't seem to graduate and keep coming back every year."
Fair Haven had an early flurry of pressure in the first quarter, getting six shots off to Woodstock's one and also racking up three penalty corners.
Woodstock found the back of the cage for the first time with 10:51 left in the half. Natalie Parent took a shot from the right side in a congested goal area to get the tally. Junior Hannah Gubbins had the assist.
It was after the break that the Wasps really found their groove, putting eight shots on frame in the third quarter and scoring twice.
Lily Gubbins scored on a fairly uncontested run down the right side early in the quarter and she scored once again with 34.3 seconds left in the frame on a ball sent into the goal-scoring area by Gracelyn Laperte.
Woodstock has commonly been a slow-starting team, so it wasn't a big shock to them that Wednesday's game was in line with that.
"It takes us a little time to get our timing down. It's been raining the last couple days, so we've been inside on a flat floor," said Wasps assistant coach Andra Perreault, who was filling in for head coach Leanne Tapley.
"In the second half, they were giving more time and more space and passing. They were hustling to the ball."
Woodstock put the game out of reach with two more goals in the fourth. Norah Harper scored on an assist by Hannah Gubbins, set up by Hannah Gubbins' quick run into the circle.
Lily Gubbins finished off her hat trick late in the quarter.
Tired legs did Fair Haven no favors as the the Wasps were taking control.
"Seven of our 15 players haven't played field hockey before this season, so keeping up with a Woodstock is a challenge," Resnick said.
You can't win if you can't score and nobody has scored on Woodstock through five games with the Wasps outscoring opponents 28-0.
Senior goalie Audrey Emery made four saves for Woodstock, all in the first half.
Slaters freshman goalie Tori Kelly had five stops, including a couple of crucial ones on some great Wasps attacks.
Kelly is one of the many new faces for Fair Haven and has developed quickly.
"(Tori) is very strong. She's comfortable and she works hard every day,' Resnick said. "We had some girls that rip some pretty hard shots at her every day at practice, so that's kind of becoming natural for her."
The Slaters' early season schedule has been a gauntlet. They've played D-II Woodstock twice and Hartford once, who are both undefeated, and they've played D-I Rutland once as well.
Tough games with Otter Valley and Windsor still loom on the schedule, but Fair Haven knows how much the challenges will help it in the long run.
"What I saw in this first half against Woodstock shows me that everything is winnable if we do well and play our game," Resnick said. "This makes me feel good and I hope the girls have their heads up and understand that things will get easier."
The Slaters (1-3-1) are at Brattleboro on Saturday at noon, while Woodstock is at Windsor Friday at 4:30 p.m.
