NORTH CLARENDON — Woodstock football coach Ramsey Worrell was looking for the right time to insert junior fullback Conner Dinn into the backfield.
He chose the right day to do so, as Dinn ran all over the Mill River football team in a 42-6 Wasps win Saturday afternoon.
Dinn rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
"This was his first game ever playing fullback," Worrell said. "He's been training there, but he's not gotten into a game until today. Our other fullback was injured so he got the load. I was very happy with how he did.
"This is his first year ever playing football and I've been getting him ready to play fullback. It was the perfect amount of timing. He had the right amount of time to get ready."
Woodstock, a team known for its running prowess, executed its bread and butter to the fullest throughout Saturday's contest.
On the opening drive of the game, the Wasps had no trouble picking up yards on the ground. Dinn, Wyatt Begin and Corey White all picked up yards to get Woodstock into the red zone and Dinn finished the drive, running in untouched from nine yards.
Mill River got the ball into Woodstock territory on a great kickoff return by Connor Lopiccolo, but a penalty them pushed back. They got the back back into Wasp territory later in the drive but a delay of game forced them into a punt.
Woodstock scored on the ensuing drive, pounding the ground game for most of the drive, before breaking out an eight-yard pass from Colby Eaton to White.
Mill River got its lone touchdown on the next drive that started in the first quarter and bled into the second. The drive was finished off by a three-yard touchdown pass from Owen Traynor to Keegan Greeley.
The Wasps responded with a 60-yard TD run by Dinn on the next play from scrimmage and tacked on two more touchdowns before the half, one coming on a White rush and the other on a Eaton-Eric Blanchard eight-yard connection.
Woodstock added the final score of the day in the third on a five-yard pass from Eaton to White.
Mill River got the ball into Wasp territory on a handful of occasions, but struggled to capitalize.
They had the ball on the Woodstock 31 before the half, but ran out of time. They took the ball to the Wasps' 13 out of the half, but stalled out and turned it over on downs. Their final try for a score saw them get inside the Woodstock 10-yard line, but they fumbled as time expired in the fourth.
The Minutemen have a bunch of guys dealing with injuries at the moment, so they're doing their best to weather a tough stretch of their schedule and hoping to get more guys healthy.
"We're basically playing with a JV team," said Mill River coach Greg Lewis. "They're going to have to grow up and step up a little and play varsity football. We have probably 12 or 13 guys that are out and probably would be starting. It has become a next guy up mentality and a lot these guys are just too young and not quite ready for it."
Mill River (0-3) is set to play Otter Valley on Saturday for the Otters' Homecoming game. Woodstock (2-1) is at Poultney on Saturday.
