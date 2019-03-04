EAST BURKE — The Woodstock girls and St. Johnsbury boys claimed Giant Slalom titles and had the lead at the midway point of the state Alpine Ski Championships Monday at Burke.
Woodstock has a 23-55 lead over CVU after Woodstock’s Kelly Gebhardt finished second in two GS runs for a time of 1:45.51, just behind the 1:45.26 of winner Lena Sauter of Lyndon.
Lyndon is third at 61, followed by St. Johnsbury (84) and Burr and Burton (86) in the top five. Rutland is eighth with 116 points in the 12-team field.
Spencer North, of BBA, was 15th in GS at 1:58.18 while Ashleah Adams took ninth for Rutland at 1:55.86.
Harwood was in seventh place with 102 points. Gretchen Kogut placed 12th at 1:57.62 to lead the Highlanders.
Burr and Burton’s Blake Green won the boys GS in 1:42.03 but BBA was back in the pack at sixth place with 109 points. St. Johnsbury leads with 41 points, with the Hilltoppers’ Tommy Zschau taking third at 1:44.38.
Stowe is second with 77 points, led by the fifth-place finish of Raimon Bleda-Vilal (1:43.68).
Mount Mansfield is third at 82 points while the MSJ boys are in fourth, paced by Lucas Pencak with an 18th-place time of 1:50.97.
Woodstock is fifth at 107 and Rutland seventh in the 14-team field with 113 points.
Peter Borden finished fourth (1:43.53) to lead Woodstock while Brady Kenosh was 10th at 1:46.18 for Rutland.
Rex Rubenstein placed third in 1:43.43 for Harwood (ninth, 132).
The championships conclude Tuesday with slalom competition.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton softball
sweeps LEC honors
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Castleton softball team swept the first Little East Conference Softball Athletes of the Week list for the week ending March 3. Calli Van Gorden was named Player of the Week, Miranda Fish earned Rookie of the Week honors and Kylie Wright garnered Pitcher of the Week recognition.
Van Gorden went 10-for-20 at the plate in seven games with seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple). She had five RBIs on the week, walked three times, and scored five runs. Van Gorden currently leads the team with a .900 slugging percentage. She also made 14 putouts and had nine assists in the field, playing primarily shortstop, without committing an error.
Fish opened her collegiate career by slashing a .524 line (11-for-21) at the plate and currently leads the squad with 11 hits. She had two doubles, a triple and drove in seven runs in seven games. She also walked four times and struck out only once in 26 plate appearances for a .600 on-base percentage, and stole three bases without getting caught. In 12 chances in the field at the hot corner, Fish had five assists and six putouts with one error for a .917 fielding percentage.
Wright went 3-0 in the circle with a 1.11 earned-run average in 19 innings pitched to lead the Spartan staff. She also appeared in two games in relief where she did not allow a run. She made her collegiate debut on Feb. 28 versus Lehman, where she tossed a two-hit shutout (five innings). In her next start, Wright hurled another five-inning complete game allowing a pair of runs, both unearned, on five hits. She did not allow her first earned runs of her career until the fifth inning versus Hilbert on Sunday. She went the distance in the 7-3 Spartan victory, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.
Wright was also productive at the plate, hitting .455 (5-for-11) with two doubles, a triple, and seven RBIs. She helped her own cause on Sunday with a bases-clearing, three-run double versus Hilbert.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LEC honors CU’s
Mikell, Kenosh
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Davis Mikell and Andy Kenosh of the Castleton University baseball team have earned Little East Baseball Athletes of the Week recognition for the week ending March 3. Mikell was named LEC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, while Kenosh was named Pitcher of the Week.
Mikell continued his absolute scorching-hot start to the 2019 season during the campaign’s second week of games. In three contests, the Williston native recorded seven hits and maintained a batting average above .500. Knocking multiple hits in each game, Mikell was a huge part of Castleton’s comeback/upset victory at nationally ranked Chapman University on Wednesday. In the 10-7 victory, the junior slapped three hits including a 2-run single. To this point in the season, Mikell is slashing at a .478./.520/.652 pace.
Performing strong on the mound, as well, Mikell picked up his second save of the season in the win over the Panthers.
Handing the ball to Mikell in the ninth, Kenosh appeared in one contest during the week, securing a crucial hold at No. 16/21 Chapman. The sophomore entered the game with one out in the seventh and a man on first base. While facing his first batter, Kenosh picked off the inherited runner, snuffing out a stolen base attempt. Proceeding to work around a walk, the Rutland native set down four of the next five batters he faced, recording 1.2 scoreless innings.
Appearing in three games in 2019, thus far, Kenosh sports a 0.00 ERA through 5.2 innings and has struck out two.
