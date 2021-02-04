Some of the best college and high school skiers are set to hit the Woodstock Nordic Center snow for the Woodstock Vermont Cup on Saturday and Sunday.
Action gets started on Saturday with classic races, while freestyle takes center stage on Sunday.
In the men’s 15k classic on Saturday, Castleton’s Antonio Mannino and Alex Williams will compete in the discipline for the second time this season. Mannino finished 18th in a 10k classic at Prospect Mountain on Jan. 24. Williams was 22nd that day. Shawn Allen will also compete for the Spartans.
Five Stratton Mountain skiers will be competing in Mathias Boudreau-Golfman, Jack Lange, Janne Koch, Gunnar Caldwell and Bill Harmeyer.
Brian Bushey and Aidan Burt are representing Green Mountain Valley School in Saturday’s race.
In Sunday’s 10k men’s freestyle, most of these men are back on the snow and will be joined by some of the best high school skiers in the state. Rutland’s Brady Geisler, Mount Anthony’s Peter McKenna, Mount Mansfield’s Noe Lindemuth and U-32’s Carson Beard and Austin Beard are among the high schoolers slated to compete.
In the women’s 10k classic on Saturday, Craftsbury’s Callie Young highlights a strong group of skiers from her team. GMVS’s Emma Strack and Charlotte Brown are competing as well.
Sage Freeman, Liza Bell and Anna Lehmann will represent Stratton.
Castleton’s Emily Greene is the lone Spartan in Sunday’s 10k women’s freestyle. She finished 23rd in the classic race at Prospect on Jan. 24.
MAU’s Maggie Payne, CVU’s Celia Cote and MMU’s Snow Lindemuth are top high school skiers in the Sunday freestyle.
Coming off his skate win on Wednesday in Brattleboro, Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio will be in the boys U16 classic and freestyle races this weekend. He’s joined by a host of Stratton, Craftsbury and Mansfield skiers. Tabor Greenberg is the lone GMVS skier in the U16 boys races.
Chittenden Nordic’s Erin Geisler will be in the girls U16 freestyle race on Sunday, along with MAU’s Eden White. Mansfield’s Virginia Cobb, Rosalie Brown and Julia Thurston and Stratton’s Miley Bletzer are some of the other standouts who will be competing over the weekend.
There will also be Masters division freestyle races.
WRESTLING
CU match moved
The Castleton wrestling team began its season in dominant fashion last Saturday when it hosted New Jersey City University.
The Spartans had a decisive 35-9 win over the first-year Gothic Knights.
The result may look lopsided but that is deceiving of how talented NJCU is.
“They are actually ahead of where we were when we started wrestling,” said Castleton coach Scott Legacy. “They have transfers from Division I schools like Rutgers and Sacred Heart. We really did okay.”
Legacy said many of the Gothic Knights wrestlers are ones that the Spartans recruited as well.
On Friday, Castleton was scheduled to take on NJCU again, this time down in Jersey City, New Jersey, but that was postponed to Friday, Feb. 12. That will be their second trip to the Garden State next week, as they are at Stevens Institute on Wednesday.
The Spartans won all but two of the 10 matches that counted toward the point total last Saturday. The only matches they lost were a decision at 149 pounds and with an injury to Cody York at 197.
The Spartans got strong efforts up and down their roster from seniors like Max Tempel and Frank Darwak to freshmen like Sam Wilkins and Elijah Cyr.
Tempel is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation at 157 pounds by FloWrestling’s national ranking. Junior Michael Gonyea is ranked No. 11 at 133.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Spartans open season
Barring a postponement before then, the Castleton women’s basketball team is scheduled to open its season on Wednesday at Plymouth State University.
The Spartans are the only one of the five participating Little East Conference schools that has yet to play a game.
West Rutland’s Brooke Raiche and Rutland’s Elise Magro are back in the fold after strong seasons.
Magro was last season’s LEC Rookie of the Year and she’ll be going up against a fellow Vermonter that had quite the season debut last Saturday against Rhode Island College.
That Vermonter is Mount Abraham product Jalen Cook. The 5-foot-8 guard scored 25 points in the opener, going 5-for-7 from deep. Cook was one of the few Panthers to produce in that 73-43 loss to RIC.
PSU hosts UMass Dartmouth on Saturday, before the contest with Castleton.
Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM returns
The first University of Vermont athletic event since the department-wide pause is scheduled for Tuesday when the UVM women’s hockey team plays Merrimack College.
When the puck is dropped on Tuesday, it will have been exactly a month since the Catamounts last played, a 3-2 win against the University of Connecticut on the road.
Prior to the pause, UVM was playing some of the best hockey in the Hockey East Association. The Catamounts were 5-1 and were riding a four-game winning streak after splitting their opening contests with University of New Hampshire.
Fourteen different players scored a goal for UVM through its first six games, led by junior forward Corrine McCool with three. Olivia Kilberg, Ellice Murphy and Theresa Schafzahl all have two.
One of the Catamounts’ goals came from Montpelier native Bella Parento who has been a strong contributor in her first year in Burlington. She has six shots on goal and a plus-two plus/minus.
Goaltender Jessie McPherson was the runner-up for January’s Hockey East Goaltender of the Month. This year, she has made 72 saves and has a save percentage of .973. Teammates Natalie Ferenc and Blanka Škodová have save percentages higher than .900 as well.
Merrimack has struggled mightily this season with just one win. They have a game against Boston University on Friday ahead of the UVM game on Tuesday.
Megan Fergusson, Katie Kaufman and Dominika Lásková have a pair of goals for the Warriors.
Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. in North Andover, Massachusetts on Tuesday.
The UVM men’s basketball team is in action on Feb. 13 and 14, hosting Stony Brook.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
