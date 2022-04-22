WOODSTOCK — Jordan Allard traded the Randolph Union High School blue for Woodstock green. That could color the Woodstock softball season with a lot of success this spring.
Allard struck out 12 batters in the Wasps' season opener against Mill River on Friday, the highlight of Woodstock's 20-7 victory abbreviated to six innings by the mercy rule.
Allard gave the 0-4 Minutemen a type of velocity that they had not seen in their previous three games.
"I was concerned about that because against Bellows Falls, Proctor and Leland & Gray we did not see any pitching that was overpowering," Mill River coach Mary Colvin said.
It was a major concern early. All six of Allard's outs in the first two innings came on strikeouts.
But once the Minutemen got through the lineup, they were making better contact the second time around.
"She has speed and accuracy," Woodstock catcher Dillon Moss said of Allard. "I think she scares the hitters with her speed."
The speed was definitely there as is indicated by the dozen strikeouts but the accuracy, at least on this day, was sporadic. Allard issued nine walks.
The Wasps grabbed a four-run lead in the bottom of the first but the Minutemen answered with four of their own in the second. The big hit for Mill River in that frame was a two-run single by Gina Pinto. Casey Tifft knocked in another run with a single and Karina Mozzer picked up the other RBI by drawing a bases-loaded walk.
The Minutemen, playing what Colvin felt was their best game of the four, grabbed a 6-4 lead by scoring twice in the fourth.
Tifft, batting in the No. 9 spot, had her second hit of the day in that inning. She reached base all three times.
The Wasps took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, the key blow being a two-run single by Georgia Tarleton.
Then came the explosion. The Wasps put the game away with seven-run fifth that was highlighted by a two-run triple to very deep left field off the bat of River Miles.
In a game that had many more walks than hits, Miles stood out with four base hits and four RBIs.
The Wasps, like the Minutemen, have not had a lot of success in recent years.
Moss thinks it can be different in Woodstock this spring.
"I think we are going to have a much better team this season," she said.
Colvin felt her Minutemen took a significant step. Now, they will get players back after vacation. She believes that will help give them a chance to grab some wins.
They get starting catcher Kate Haskins back, for one thing. She was attending a graduation ceremony for her brother in Georgia.
She is a freshman and could be one of the building blocks as Colvin attempts to resurrect the program.
Both Mill River pitcher Alexis Secoy and Allard showed an ability to field their position well.
Secoy struggled with her control (14 walks) but also struck out eight. She surrendered 10 hits.
Woodstock travels to Proctor on Tuesday for a battle of 1-0 teams.
The Minutemen are at Green Mountain that day.
Woodstock Athletic Director Jack Boymar was thrilled to be able to land Angela Allard as the school's new softball coach this year.
But it looks as though the MVP of the family could turn out to be Angela's daughter.
