Remember the scene from The Wizard of Oz where everything shifts from black and white to color to show that Dorothy is entering a different world?
That is exactly what the Castleton University and Norwich University football teams hope happens to them on Saturday.
Both teams enter the day with 1-3 records but can leave with 1-0 league records and high hopes intact for fighting for a conference crown.
It is the new season. Conference play begins for Castleton in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and for the Cadets in the NEWMAC.
The Little Army-Navy Game between Norwich and Coast Guard is played for one of small college football’s most cherished trophies, The Mug.
“As big as the hardware attached to the game is with all the pomp and circumstance, it is starting 1-0 in the league that is gigantic,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
All of Middlebury College’s games are league games and the Panthers are off to a 2-0 start in the NESCAC.
Middlebury is on the road against Bowdoin where kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Norwich hosts Coast Guard at 1 p.m. and Castleton has a late kickoff at home, 5 p.m. against Dean College.
“Our guys have been around long enough to know that there is a season within a season, if you will,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
“The league has been up for grabs for a handful of years now. Last year there were four teams that still had a shot on the last week and I think that is a good thing to have in our league.”
Dean is 0-4 but comes into Dave Wolk Stadium with an offense that has put up a lot of points. The Bulldogs hung 55 points on Nichols College but lost 71-55, They are coming off a 35-6 loss to MIT but scored 28 or more in the other two games.
“They have some dangerous players,” Volpone said, adding that the Bulldogs can move on the ground or through the air.
Volpone felt that last week’s 34-6 loss to St. Lawrence could have been a much different game were it not for the middle eight possessions.
Volpone is a coach who subscribes to the importance of the last four possessions of the first half and the first four possessions of the second half.
It was there that the game turned. Had the Spartans gotten a stop late in the first half they would have been down 14-6 or 17-6 with an SLU field goal.
Instead the Saints scored and the Spartans drove all the way to the SLU 5-yard line early in the second half but did not score.
Volpone speaks of the Bulldogs having dangerous weapons but nobody will have to defend a more potent weapon than Norwich,
Spencer McMillion set a couple of Coast Guard records in last week’s 66-28 victory over Anna Maria with his 43 carries and 285 yards rushing. The Bears’ 66 points was also a program record.
“He runs really hard and they just kept feeding him,” Murnyack said of McMillion.
At one point when the NU coaches were breaking down the Coast Guard film, they realized the Bears ran the same play 11 times in a row in that game.
“He runs really hard, has great vision and makes good cuts,” Murnyack said.
How do you slow down a workhorse like McMillion?
“You have to commit to it,” Murnyack said of the game plan. “You have to put so many in the box and that makes you vulnerable in other areas. You get to pick your poison.
“He’s going to get his yardage but you have to slow him down and maybe you’ll get some turnovers.”
Norwich came with what Murnyack termed “a great, great effort” last week against undefeated Endicott before falling 26-13.
The Cadets were trailing 13-7 and had the ball on the 50-yard line to start the fourth quarter.
“We had a chance,” Murnyack said. “We have to continue to get better at executing.”
The Cadets moved the ball through the air against the vaunted Endicott defense. Mitchell Theal had a nice day throwing (22 completions for 193 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions) and Trevor Chase, NU’s all-time leader in receptions, caught nine passes for 69 yards.
The Cadet coaching staff also liked what they saw in their center Winston Churchill.
The Mug, along with 1-0 start in the NEWMAC, gives the Cadets an awful lot to play for in front of the home crowd at Sabine Field.
Those fans could be in for an edge-of-your-seat contest. Since the rivalry was renewed in 2017, no game has been decided by more than four points. The Cadets won last year’s game, 21-17.
QUICK KICKS: Manchester brothers Jay and Joe McCoy were very much a part of Hobart’s 65-6 rout of Keystone last week in the secondary. Jay had four tackles and broke up a pass. Joe was in on a couple of tackles. Saturday, the McCoys and their teammates can get back in the Top 25 by upsetting nationally ranked Ithaca. ... Rutland’s Matt Creed got on the field last week for WPI in its 10-0 upset of Montclair State. ... Rutland’s Slade Postemski had his first collegiate reception as a Bowdoin freshman in the 24-14 loss to Williams.
New Hampshire had a big 37-14 road win at Towson to go to 3-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The 3-1 Wildcats move up to play an FBS team on Saturday. Kickoff at Western Michigan is at 6 p.m. ... Hartford High graduate Kyle Hamilton had four tackles for Bates in a 35-7 loss to Tufts. ... D3football.com ranked all 27 Division III football conferences this week. Norwich’s league, the NEWMAC, was ranked 22nd and Castleton’s ECFC came in No. 26, beating out the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference was No. 1.
