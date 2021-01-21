The West Rutland boys basketball team is coming off an up-and-down season in which they fashioned a 9-11 record that required them to hit the road as the No. 12 seed for the first round of the playoffs.
The long trip to Twinfield produced a memorable result. The Golden Horde got double-digit scoring from Levi Petit and Tyler Serrani to upset No. 5 Twinfield 52-48. Then, the Horde nearly pulled off another upset before having their season end in Danville’s gym, one game away from going to the storied Barre Auditorium for the semifinals.
This year, coach Jordan Tolar and his veteran Golden Horde are hoping they can take that one more step to get to Barre?
“It’s no secret that getting to Barre is a motivating factor this year,” Tolar said.
The Westside girls team? Barre is its second home. They proudly strut into the old building in their green and gold about every year. The Horde is aiming for a 10th straight trip to Barre under veteran coach Carl Serrani.
THE GIRLSThe Golden Horde had one 6-footer who opted not to play and coach Serrani still has two six-footers with Elizabeth Bailey and Mallory Hogan.
“Both are 6-foot-1,” Serrani said.
That’s a lot of height in Division IV. Heck, that’s a lot of height in any division.
Bailey and quick guard Kiana Grabowski are the seniors. They very much want to have a different ending to the season after having an upset pinned on them by Mid-Vermont Christian in the semifinals.
“Elizabeth and Kiana know this is their last season. They are pretty focused,” Serrani said.
Hogan and Anna Cyr are the juniors.
Hannah Cecot is a sophomore and freshmen include Samara Raiche, Emily Trepanier, Gabby Griffith and Olivia Cyr.
There is also an eighth grader who could be a difference maker. Peyton Guay led the soccer team in goals scored and the buzz is that she is a better basketball player.
“She is the real deal,” Serrani said of Guay.
Kennah Wright-Chapman and Sawyer Perry are eighth graders rounding out the squad.
Three eighth graders give the team a youthful look and the new players are trying to grasp the jump to the varsity level.
“They are getting a lot of new stuff thrown at them,” Serrani said.
Arianna Coombs (torn ACL) represents a big loss.
The Horde has been practicing since Dec. 28 but only started practices with contact this week due to COVID guidelines. Going to Phase II, or contact practices, was welcomed, said Serrani.
“The older kids were getting bored. Monday was a big deal,” the veteran coach said.
Serrani sees Mid-Vermont, Proctor and Hazen offering strong challenges in the division.
BOYSTalk about a veteran group: Tolar is carrying 10 players and nine are seniors. The lone junior is Levi Petit.
The seniors are Mac Perry, Brady Fenton, Tyler Serrani, Mike Goodnough, Tim Blanchard, Jacob Vandermandon, Noah Davis, Mason Galante and Patrick Smith.
“I’m going to appreciate them while I have them,” Tolar said.
These guys have that chemistry that comes from being together over the years.
“This is the first group I have had since I got here, from eighth grade and AAU. There has been a lot of good learning through this year,” Tolar said.
That togetherness will be one of the strengths. Size is not.
Davis is the tallest player. Tolar pegs him at 6-foot-2 or so and Blanchard is 6-foot-1.
Serrani is another who will be counted on to help the Golden Horde hold their own on the boards. He is not as tall as Davis or Blanchard but is very physical.
“Tyler might not be the tallest but he has great lower body strength,” Tolar said.
The Horde graduated some pretty good height.
“The new guys will have to step up . We will have to get balls with hustle plays. That can be the difference for us,” Tolar said.
The quest for the trip to Barre has been consecutive near misses. There was not only last year’s close quarterfinal loss to Danville, but the year before the Horde made it to the quarterfinals where they lost at Poultney after having the lead with 57 seconds remaining.
“Everybody is hungry and motivated,” Tolar said.
Barre is on the Golden Horde’s mind.
If they do make it to Exit 7, it will be from sharing the wealth. And the ball. It going to take all the parts of the machine.
“We do not have one standout star but we have a lot of good players. If we play together, it can be a really successful season,” Tolar said.
