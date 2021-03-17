WEST RUTLAND — Each West Rutland player seemed to have more arms than an octopus has tentacles during Wednesday night’s 74-33 victory over Poultney in the opening round of the Division IV boys basketball playoffs.
The Westside defenders were ubiquitous, making every trip down the floor an adventure for Poultney. If the Golden Horde did not come up with the steal, they at least deflected the ball. The Horde were just so difficult to play against.
“We knew we had to get locked in for the playoffs,” West Rutland senior guard Tim Blanchard said.
“Our main goal is just to play hard defense.”
Blanchard said one of the keys was that the defense played as a unit.
“We were all the same page,” Blanchard said.
The defense fed the offense. The Golden Horde used that defensive pressure to create turnovers, converting them into points in rapid succession.
Balance was the word on offense for Westside. While Levi Allen carried the offensive load for the Blue Devils with 25 points, the scoring was evenly distributed for the Horde with five players in double figures.
Blanchard led the way with 17 points and Levi Petit added 16, many of those coming on extremely athletic moves inside.
The other double-digit scorers for West Rutland were Mac Perry with 14, Tyler Serrani with 11 and Patrick Smith with 10.
Following Allen in scoring for the Devils were Silas Haviland with seven and Jesse Combs with six.
The Horde got out of the gate with gusto, rolling to a 22-9 first-quarter lead. It was out of reach heading into the fourth quarter, 62-30.
“We played with intensity at both ends of the floor,” West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar said.
Tolar had been looking for the Horde all season long to put together a complete game from start to finish.
He got it on this night.
“We have done it in bits and pieces through the year. It was exciting to play for all 32 minutes tonight,” Tolar said.
The Horde has been pointing to this year with its senior-heavy roster.
“We have nine seniors who can all play and our junior (Petit) is not bad, either,” Tolar said.
Blanchard ignited the Horde from the opening tip, scoring the first four points of the game.
Bob Coloutti had his Devils ready to play and when Allen connected on a 3-point field goal to knot the score at 9-9, it appeared a barn burner could be in the offing.
But Serrani answered with his own three-point play on a driving layup, the beginning of a 16-0 run that changed the complexion of the game.
The Blue Devils tried to get back into the fray and when Allen nailed a 3-pointer it sliced the lead to 30-19.
They never got closer.
The No. 10 Blue Devils end their season at 3-6.
The No. 7 Golden Horde takes a 7-3 record into Saturday’s quarterfinal game at White River Valley.
WRV won the meeting with the Horde during the season convincingly but Tolar pointed out that the Wildcats’ lead was just 19-18 at the half.
Translation: It all comes down to playing four quarters for the Golden Horde.
“This was a big confidence booster for us tonight but, at the same time, we’ve got to be humble,” Blanchard said. “We’ve got to play good teams on the road now but we are used to being the underdog.”
