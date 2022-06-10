The West Rutland softball team would like to follow the lead of its 2019 predecessors on Sunday.
That was the year the Golden Horde defeated Blue Mountain 19-9 to win the championship at Castleton University.
Now, the Horde are back at Castleton attempting to snag the championship again.
You can be certain that coach Laurie Serrani and her Westside team does not want to do it in quite the same fashion as the 2019 team. That would be a little risky.
The Golden Horde was trailing Blue Mountain 8-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth and still behind 9-7 when they came to bat in the sixth.
Then, everything changed as West Rutland erupted for 12 runs in that one inning by sending 16 hitters to the plate. It had to be one of the biggest innings in Vermont state softball championship history.
Becky Sanderson had a two-run single that gave the Horde their first lead of the game, 10-9 in that inning.
It was Sanderson’s third hit of the game and her third and fourth RBIs.
It was a day that ended with a championship parade but it did not have the look of that kind of a day when the Bucks scored five runs in the top of the first.
Serrani sent Elizabeth Bailey to the circle for the second inning and she pitched the rest of the way.
Like their 2019 predecessors, this West Rutland team has become known for the art of the comeback.
The Golden Horde trailed Poultney 6-0 in the quarterfinal game and roared back to win 16-10.
Then, the Horde authored the comeback of all comebacks. They trailed Proctor in the semifinal game 6-0 entering the sixth inning and rallied for a 7-6 win.
They will be playing against a Richford team that also had to stage a frenzied comeback to win their semifinal game against Danville.
The Golden Horde are going for their second state championship in team sports this school year after beating Proctor in the Division IV girls state championship basketball game.
The early minutes of that game at Barre Auditorium saw Westside fall behind the rival Phantoms 7-2.
Everyone one knows the rest. The Horde and the Phantoms staged one of the great finals in Auditorium history, Westside winning 57-56.
Down 7-2 in basketball, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and semifinals in softball — it almost seems as though the Horde had their opponent right where they wanted them.
When Proctor’s Rhi Lubaszewski hit her home run on Tuesday to put the Phantoms up 6-0, the Horde fans and the dugout were pretty quiet.
There could not have been a ton of confidence in that dugout or as Westside pitcher Peyton Guay described the situation, it was “scary.”
Yet deep down, there was a part of the West Rutland mental makeup that still believed. There was a part of them that said, we did it a few days ago (against Poultney) and we can do it again.
Many of the same players had worn warm-up tops in basketball with the word “FINISH” on the back.
No matter how dire the situation, or how many runs they are behind late in the game, the Golden Horde, this school year, are all about the finish.
RIVALS AND CHAMPSShould West Rutland defeat Richford on Sunday, that means neighboring rivals West Rutland and Proctor will have captured all three major team state championships for the 2021-22 school year in girls sports.
Proctor won the girls state soccer crown by beating Arlington 6-1 at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
VIKING PRIDE
Lyndon Institute is the one school with teams on both diamonds on this state championship weekend.
The Vikings are at Burlington’s Centennial Field for the baseball state championship game against Spaulding and the No. 1 and unbeaten LI softball team tries to repeat its 2021 state crown against Enosburg at Castleton.
“We are very proud of our baseball and softball programs here at LI, which are steeped in winning and tradition,” Lyndon Athletic Director Eric Berry said. “Our youth programs have been strong over the years and our coaches have done an outstanding job cultivating the talent pool.”
One of the great stories in any Vermont sport is the one of Lyndon Institute graduate Buddy Lamothe.
Lamothe had a baseball season at Lyndon in 2009 in which his statistics were mind-boggling as he pitched the Vikings to the state championship. He had a 7-0 record, a .028 earned run average and struck out just over 15 batters per game.
Lamothe opted to attend San Jacinto College in Texas to play baseball.
He was considered one of those can’t miss prospects. He was dominant at San Jacinto in the way he was at LI. He was the Gators’ top relief pitcher, had a 0.86 ERA and fanned 28 batters in 23.1 innings.
Everything changed on May of 2011 when he was involved in a swimming accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Even though his days of throwing a baseball were over, the Houston Astros made a magnanimous gesture by taking him in the draft.
Now, Lamothe is again a big part of the LI baseball program as an assistant coach.
“Buddy has been with the team for a number of years and has worked with our pitchers since day one,” Berry said. “Having pitched at a high level in college, he has an understanding of how to control the game from the mound.
“Our pitchers continually get better from day one to the last day of the season which is indicative of good coaching.
“The kids respect Buddy as they know about his accomplishments, including 18 strikeouts in the 2009 title game, and his overall acumen.”
