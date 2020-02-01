The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team came to play on Saturday but the tall and talented West Rutland squad left the Martin McDonough Gymnasium with its unbeaten record intact and a 50-31 victory.
The Mounties quickly served notice they would not be intimidated by the Golden Horde. MSJ's Meghan Cole nailed a 3-point field goal to give MSJ an 8-3 lead and they still held the advantage after the opening quarter, 10-7.
"We hadn't had a game in awhile but that's no excuse," said Westside 6-foot-1 post player Elizabeth Bailey.
"They came out stronger than we have seen them all season. They wanted to beat us and they did in the first quarter."
"For whatever reason, we never play well in this gym," said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani.
Bailey had 18 to lead all scorers. She had help from fellow 6-footer Isabell Lanfear with seven, and Madison Guay (two 3s) and Kiana Grabowski with six apiece. Nine of the 10 Westside players who got on the foloor scored.
Jillian Perry had 12 points to lead the Mounties. Cole added nine and Selina Wilbur and Tiana Gallipo tossed in four apiece.
The Golden Horde reverted to the form that has seen them carve out a 12-0 record in the second quarter when they outscored the Mounties 14-3.
Serrani likes to play Lanfear and Bailey at the same time, creating a big size advantage against any opponent. They were all over the boards and scored six each in that decisive second stanza.
If the Mounties had concocted a plan downstairs at halftime to get back in the game, those notions quickly evaporated. Bailey scored inside and Grabowski drained a 3-pointer to swell the margin to 26-13 and the Horde was off and running.
The Golden Horde made better use of Bailey and Lanfear in the second half by putting more air under their entry passes.
"Their tallest player was probably 5-foot-10 and we just had to do a better job of getting the ball inside," Bailey said. "We also have players who can shoot outside and we have to find that happy medium."
Serrani said his team still has to learn to make better choices when distributing the ball.
MSJ coach Bill Bruso was thrilled with the way his Mounties played against the No. 1 ranked Division IV team in the state.
"We got better today," he said. "I was really happy with the energy and the effort. If we bring that every night we are going to be on the right end of it;."
The Mounties dropped to 7-7.
Westside fans got a scare when Bailey hobbled off the court less than three minutes into the game but she was back in a couple of minutes and obviously at full strength.
The Horde will try to stay unbeaten on Tuesday when they host Leland & Gray.
NOTES: Gabrielle Wener, daughter of the second-leading all-time scorer in West Rutland boys basketball history Justin Wener, is one of the best girls basketball players in Maine. A star for Messalonskee High School, she recently signed to play next year for Division I Monmouth University in Long Branch, New Jersey. ... The West Rutland girls are the defending D-IV state champions and attempting to get back to the final four at Barre Auditorium for a ninth straight year. ... Sally Hogan, a former post player at MSJ and Elmira College, is on Bruso's bench. She teaches at Okemo School and helps with the program when she can. Her cousin Mallory Hogan is a freshman in the West Rutland girls basketball program.
