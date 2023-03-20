The West Rutland and Proctor softball teams were going through the season's first practices on Monday — one team trying to get ready to relive a dream, the other looking to avoid a repeat of a nightmare.
It was in the Division IV semifinal game last year that Proctor was on cruise control against West Rutland, taking a 6-0 lead into the sixth inning after Rhi Lubaszewski smacked a home run over the center field fence.
Proctor pitcher Cadence Goodwin had thrown a masterpiece, blanking the Golden Horde through the five innings.
Then, Westside sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth to tie the score at 6-6. The Horde scored the winning run in the seventh when Camryn Williams dashed home plate on a wild pitch.
The Golden Horde went on to beat Richford in the state championship game while the Phantoms were left to wonder about how it all unraveled.
The dream and the nightmare are only memories. Both teams went about their business on Monday, a first step in trying to write a new script — a repeat for the Golden Horde, redemption for the Phantoms.
Proctor has a new coach with Tom Lubaszewski taking over for Abby Bennett.
Monday was the first day in Vermont for high school spring sports teams to practice.
Baseball pitchers and catchers were allowed to get an early jump when their week began on March 13.
Last year's Proctor softball catcher Maggie McKearin is a freshman at Castleton University but Lubaszewski feels the important position is in good hands with Isabel Greb and Maddi Baker sharing the duties.
Lubaszewski has 18 players out for the team and hopes to have a JV squad.
Cadence Goodwin is back to pitch after an outstanding season in which she eclipsed the 100-strikeout mark.
She has been working with her pitching coach in New York State most weekends.
"I think I am more accurate and faster," Goodwin said during Monday's practice in the Proctor Elementary School gym.
Baker and Maddie Crowley are freshmen who have transferred from Rutland.
"Both come with experience," Lubaszewski said.
Jenna Davine is the lone senior and is expected to anchor the outfield.
"I am a defensive-minded coach. Tonight is about defense," Lubaszewski said at the first practice.
He will also be utilizing the indoor facility near the fairgrounds in Rutland on Friday nights.
Goodwin will be the ace of the staff but there are many others behind her who can throw like eighth grader Olivia Outslay, Baker and Crowley.
Lubaszewski will make his coaching debut with the Phantoms on April 15 at Mill River. Their home opener is slated for April 22, also against Mill River.
Goodwin and West Rutland's Peyton Guay are each coming off outstanding seasons in the circle and they make the two regular season games between the rivals more enticing.
West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani said that incredible comeback against the Phantoms in the semifinal game says a lot about the mental makeup of her team.
"That is the mindset of these kids. They have self-motivation," she said.
Serrani was sending her players through agility drills on Monday, the athletes jumping over cones and then doing a timed sprint.
"I know that there are a lot of good teams out there and that we are going to be the one to beat," Serrani said.
Mikayla Taylor, Serrani's pitching coach and a math teacher at West Rutland, was in the gym for this first day. She has been working with Guay for three years and has seen her mature in the circle.
"I think the biggest thing she has gained is her confidence," Taylor said.
"Her confidence has allowed her to be more accurate but also quicker and smarter."
The Golden Horde female athletes are on a roll with two consecutive state basketball championships to go with their 2022 state softball crown.
"They are not complacent and they know the expectations are high," Serrani said.
Over at Otter Valley, the Otters did not have deep runs in their softball playoffs but optimism is high for doing so this spring.
"I think if we work together that we can go far," OV captain Sydney Gallo said.
"We will have some new infielders and we have a lot of seniors."
The Otters graduated ace pitcher Rylee Keith but Mackenzie McKay returns after having her own success in the circle.
"Mackenzie will probably be our No. 1," coach Kelly Trayah said.
"I started throwing at open gym (after the holidays) and already it feels good. I am excited," McKay said.
Kelly Trayah has a busy week ahead of him. Twenty-eight candidates have answered the bell and Trayah is looking to pare the varsity squad down to 12 or 13 with the rest comprising a JV team.
The first four days will be tryouts to determine who will be on which team to start the season.
"The first two days the focus will be on defense and the second two days the focus will be offense," Trayah said.
The Otters have scrimmages lined up with Poultney and Vergennes before the season opener on April 13 at Burr and Burton Academy. They have five road games before the home opener against Springfield on April 29.
BASEBALL
The full baseball squads were practicing for the first time on Monday after last week's sessions for pitchers and catcher.
A question mark in Poultney involved pitcher Craig Baptie who has a shoulder that is sore and tight after some dislocations.
"I would say he is questionable" coach Brian DeBonis said.
"I think I could go two or three innings, maybe more," Baptie said. "I think I could go four innings at the start of the season if I needed to."
Poultney will open the season on April 11 at home against West Rutland.
