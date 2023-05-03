Thursday’s softball game in West Rutland between Proctor and West Rutland is one of the highlights of the season.
The Phantoms and their fans can never forget last year’s semifinal game where Proctor was apparently breezing into the Division IV game at Castleton University, leading their neighbors 6-0 going into the sixth inning.
But West Rutland won 7-6 with an improbable comeback before going on to win the state championship.
Rhi Lubaszewski provided that 6-0 lead for Proctor with a solo blast over the center field fence.
West Rutland has issued numerous intentional walks to Lubaszweski and the key to Thursday’s game could be how well the Phantoms are able to hit around her.
The Golden Horde’s Peyton Guay and Proctor’s Cadence Goodwin, the pitchers on that June day in 2022, are expected to be back in the circle on Thursday.
The Golden Horde is ranked No. 1 in Division IV in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
The top team overall is again BFA-St. Albans. The Comets do not normally need a lot of runs with strikeout artist Sierra Yates so dominant but they score them anyway with a lineup powered by the likes of Cora Thomas and Amelia Weber.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Last week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. BFA-St. Albans 6-0 (1) The Comets have not had a close call. Only North Country and Missisquoi have come within seven runs of them.
2. Mount Anthony 3-2 (3) The Patriots are 3-0 in Vermont and coming off a 30-1 pasting of Rutland in which Mia Paligo went 6-for-6.
3. Oxbow 6-0 (UR) The Olympians are coming off an impressive win against a very good Enosburg team. Thursday’s game at Lyndon Institute bears watching. The Vikings gave the O’s their only close call, 6-3.
4. South Burlington 4-1 (2) The Division I Wolves tumble a couple of spots after a 4-2 loss to Division II contender Mount Abraham.
5. Enosburg Falls 5-1 (UR) The D-II Hornets are proud owners of three shutouts including a 3-0 victory over Division I Essex.
6. Missisquoi 3-2 (4) The Thunderbirds have some quality wins — a sweep of Mount Abe and a 3-1 victory over Colchester.
7. Mount Abraham 4-2 (8) The Eagles’ 4-2 victory over South Burlington on Monday is the type of result that gets your attention.
8. Lyndon 4-2 (UR) The Vikings have won their last four. That Oxbow game on Thursday could shed some light on whether or not that streak is real or a mirage.
9.Essex 3-2 (6) The Hornets’ losses were to good teams — South Burlington and Enosburg Falls — but now they need to prove that they can beat a good team. They get that chance on Saturday at Missisquoi.
10.Colchester 2-3 (6) Meet the most dangerous 2-3 team that you’ll ever see. They plummet four places in the rankings after losses to Missisquoi and BFA-St. Albans. They only lost by two runs to Mount Anthony. They have the pitching and hitting.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. BFA-St. Albans 2. Mount Anthony 3. South Burlington 4. Missisquoi 5. Essex.
Note: The most excitement in this division is in the northern tier of the state while Mount Anthony carries the colors for the South. Unfortunately, the Patriots do not have many real tests remaining. Their biggest one comes on May 10 with a trip to Massachusetts to take on 6-3 Taconic.
Division II — 1. Enosburg Falls 2. Mount Abraham 3. Lyndon 4. Missisquoi 5. Otter Valley.
Note: Otter Valley has won five straight. A Thursday night game at Hartford could be telling. “They are a lot like we are,” OV coach Kelly Trayah said.
Division III — 1. Oxbow 2. Bellows Falls 3. BFA-Fairfax 4. Green Mountain 5. Thetford Academy.
Notes: When Bellows Falls travels to Leland & Gray on Thursday that promises to be a good game and a statement game for each team. ... Thetford has won its last two games by a combined score of 63-4.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Proctor 3. Leland & Gray 4. Poultney 5. Richford.
Notes: It’s easy to forget about Proctor’s game on Saturday with all the buzz about Thursday’s contest against West Rutland. But Saturday’s game when Poultney comes to Proctor also has plenty of allure. ... Poultney has a victory over Burr and Burton — those aren’t your older sister’s Bulldogs — and played West Rutland tough in a 16-12 loss. ... Richford (3-2) scored 29 runs against Vergennes and 30 against Williamstown.
