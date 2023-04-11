POULTNEY — West Rutland softball coach Laurie Serrani was an outstanding shortstop for Burr and Burton Seminary. It was a much earlier era.
"We were still wearing jeans," she said after her Golden Horde began the season with a 13-3 victory over Poultney on Tuesday at Legion Field.
The West Rutland and Poultney players were bedecked in full uniforms but there was one reminder for Serrani of her own high school playing days: She had a spectacular shortstop — one of the best in the state, maybe even better than herself back in the day.
Kennah Wright-Chapman made the plays all day long at shortstop and three of them were of the highlight-reel variety.
Two of those came on back-to-back hitters in the third inning. She made a great running catch in short left field to rob Kaitlyn DeBonis of a hit at the top of the inning and then made a spectacular running catch of a foul ball off the bat of Elizabeth Woodbury.
The next inning, she took a base hit away from Laura Winter on a hard ground ball.
Wright-Chapman was a third baseman until she was called up to play shortstop on the varsity team as an eighth grader.
"It took a little adjusting," the sophomore said. "The biggest transition was making the quick transition from the glove to the throwing hand."
West Rutland's Peyton Guay and DeBonis each went the full seven innings in the circle.
The bugaboo for DeBonis and the Blue Devils was the one bad inning, something that was a theme last season, one that coach Tony Lamberton desperately wants to see the Devils avoid this spring.
This time it was the third inning when West Rutland sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs to to take control of the game with a 12-2 lead.
The big hit in the frame was a two-run single by Emma Sevigny. Camryn Williams and Guay also knocked in runs with base hits but a couple of walks and an error opened the door.
"It is that one inning and that one error," Lamberton said.
The Horde scored twice in the top of the first and never surrendered the lead. Bella Coombs drove in one run with a base hit and Guay got the other one home with a sacrifice fly to right.
Hannah Welch cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning by slicing a triple down the right field line and racing all the way around the bases when the ball was mishandled.
The Horde scored three in the second with the big blow an RBI double by Wright-Chapman.
The one time that Wright-Chapman showed herself to be human with a throw in the dirt, first baseman Arianna Coombs made a great play in the other end for the out.
It was quite a day for Bella Coombs. Regular catcher Samera Raiche was out of school so Bella donned the equipment and played the position superbly while also collecting some big hits.
DeBonis struck out six. Guay, pitching to contact, fanned fanned three.
Guay was consistently in the strike zone. She walked just one and hit two batters.
"It is timing. She has her timing down," said Serrani of Wright-Chapman's ability to catch line drives.
The season began for Poultney against the same team that ended its season last year.
Last season, Poultney built a 6-0 lead against the Golden Horde in the Division IV quarterfinals only to see West Rutland roar back for the victory on the way to the state championship.
This is a new year and a loss in the opener is not the end of anything, said Lamberton.
Lamberton said he was happy with the way the Blue Devils made contact at the plate.
They have a tough early schedule that includes another stern test on Friday with Green Mountain coming to Legion Field.
Then, it's Bellows Falls, Green Mountain again and a trip to West Rutland.
"We could be 4-1 or 0-5 at the end of it," Lamberton said.
The opener was a strange game. It often had the feel of a first game with errors and less-than-crisp play.
Yet, there were also the sparkling defensive gems like the three catches by Wright-Chapman and a great play on a ball hit up the middle by Poultney second baseman Laura Winter to steal a base hit from Wright-Chapman.
Westside will look to go to 2-0 on Thursday when Leland & Gray comes to town.
