For most sports this winter, you can look back at last year’s results and potentially prognosticate what we may be in for this time around.
Wrestling pundits don’t have that luxury this year.
The 2020-2021 season was wiped away because of COVID-19 protocols, and with wrestling back this year, teams across the state are itching to get back into competition.
At a trio of Rutland County schools, Otter Valley, Fair Haven and Mill River, and outside of county in Springfield, there are teams hoping their return to the mat is brought with success.
Otter ValleyLast year could have been special for Otter Valley. They had a veteran group that could have made some noise at states, but that opportunity was taken away.
The Otters can’t dwell on the past and they don’t plan to. They have an intriguing mix of experience and youth that they hope serves them well this winter.
“I don’t think you can really ask for much more than what they’ve given us so far,” said Otter Valley coach Cole Mason. “Not wrestling for a whole year is hard and getting into wrestling shape is hard. We have two years of not wrestling to get back into it. They’re doing a good job and giving us everything we’ve asked for.”
Senior Sam Martin should be a standout for the Otters after finishing third at states as a sophomore.
Junior Caleb Whitney comes off a successful season quarterbacking the OV football team and is expected to have a strong wrestling season.
Senior Austin Cormany and junior Tucker Babcock are guys to watch as well.
“(Austin) worked really hard even without a season last year,” Mason said. “Tucker has put a lot of effort in.”
Those guys are expected to set the tone and bring along some of the less experienced wrestlers.
Otter Valley has a practice home of its own now with a garage tucked behind the high school. Mason thinks it will serve the program well in the long run.
“We were wasting at least 20 minutes a day at practice rolling mats out and rolling them back in,” Mason said. “The fact that we have a space now that kids can call their own and work out in all the time is huge. I don’t think we’re going to see the gains right away, but by the end of the year, we’ll see it.”
The Vermont high school wrestling world has been Mount Anthony’s playground for a national-record 32 straight state championships and teams like Essex and Spaulding were hot on their heels in the last championship held in 2020.
Otter Valley would love narrow the gap between themselves and those contenders.
“There’s a line of teams that are up here and we’re here and we’re trying to close that gap,” Mason said.
OV opens the varsity season with NAC Tournament in New York on Saturday.
Fair Haven
Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock believes in visualization. If you can visualize yourself achieving something, you can achieve it.
“This sport is a lot more mental. If you believe you can win, then you can,” Shaddock said. “Life is going to give you boundaries. You’re going to succeed and you’re going to fail. We work a lot on mental preparation.”
Since wrestling was last held in 2019-2020, Fair Haven lost some veteran wrestlers like Dylan Lee (Class of 2020) and Sam Worthing (Class of 2021).
What is left is a young group, but one with plenty of talent and pedigree. Only one kid on the roster hadn’t wrestled before starting the season.
Rutland’s Tyler Terrian is the best 2020 state championship placer coming back. Terrian finished 5th at the 145-pound weight class.
Tristan Hyatt, a transfer from Granville High School in New York, has experience competing in high-level matches.
“I’ve known him for a couple years and he wrestled on my club team,” Shaddock said.
Sophomore Trey Lee has taken on a leadership role for the Slaters. Trey is the younger brother of the aforementioned former Slaters standout Dylan Lee. Trey Lee was a junior high state runner-up.
Gabe Bache was a junior high champion.
Paityn DeLong and Colton DeLong were both contenders at junior varsity states.
“We have experience. All of these kids from Fair Haven, Poultney, Castleton, Benson and Orwell have all wrestled up through the club team with Jarod Wilcox,” Shaddock said. “They know what they’re doing.”
Wilcox wrestled for Shaddock and his son Lincoln Wilcox is on this year’s team.
Liam Robinson and Matt Wreck are both guys who will compete in tournaments this year as well.
“We’re known as a team that pins,” Shaddock said. “I always put the philosphy in that it’s a 6-minute match. The big thing with this sport is that you continue to wrestle through.”
Fair Haven recently had to move its practices to the school cafeteria due to renovations, but the Slaters will be ready to go when the matches count for real at St. Johnsbury’s Sandy Murray Early Bird on Saturday.
Mill River
The Mill River wrestling team is low on experience, but high on heart.
Kaleb Spencer is the lone wrestler coming back with significant varsity experience.
Spencer finished 5th at the Vermont state meet the last time it was held in 2020 at Mount Anthony’s Kates Gym.
“I’ve got one real varsity kid and the rest are all beginners,” said Minutemen coach Lee Tyminski.
Like every team across the state, last year’s lost season definitely had its impact coming into this season.
“It’s like starting all over, but some of it is clicking with them,” Tyminski said.
Tyminski was stressing the importance of conditioning during Tuesday’s practice, noting how wrestling shape is different than the fitness needed for any other sport. It’s six minutes of all out effort.
Tyminski was impressed with the effort of his wrestlers when they were working on form during Tuesday’s practice.
Other wrestlers who will gain experience for Mill River in junior varsity and varsity matches this winter are Taylor Patch, Sam Fowler, Jaden Harrington, Christopher Alexander and Carly Erickson.
Mill River has a middle school tournament this weekend at Otter Valley and has its first varsity matches next Wednesday at Burr and Burton.
SpringfieldThe Springfield wrestling team is building something special and this year is the next step in that evolution.
“We’re starting to take that next step. COVID stunted that growth last year, but the kids are fired up to go this year,” said Cosmos coach Don Beebe. “We have a lot of new kids that I’m seeing a lot of potential in. In the coming years, we’re going to be good.”
Springfield is able to fill out most weight classes this year, which is something that isn’t incredibly common across the state.
The Cosmos have also made their way onto the school budget, so they have moved from being a club sport to an official varsity sport at Springfield.
Springfield has a nice mix of veteran and young talent that has Beebe excited for what could be in store.
The Cosmos’ two seniors are Tim Amsden and Bryan Stafford.
“I think they’re both going to have great seasons. It’s up to them how great,” Beebe said.
Junior Cole Wright also comes back with some experience and his expected to be a standout for the Cosmos.
Sophomore Marshall Simpson and freshmen Dillan Lacasse, Noah Markwell and Hunter Ferland are among the exciting group of younger wrestlers that will lead Springfield into the next generation.
Markwell, at 106 pounds, and Lacasse, at 113, will fill out the lightweight classes, something the Cosmos haven’t had the luxury to fill in past years.
Beebe has 17 wrestlers on the roster, 11 of which will compete in varsity and junior varsity events. The middle school wrestlers in the pipeline make it so the future of Springfield wrestling should be bright.
“I think every year we’re going to keep taking the next step,” Beebe said.
The Cosmos varsity wrestlers will be at St. Johnsbury on Saturday, while the JV and middle school wrestlers will be at Otter Valley.
