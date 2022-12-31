FAIR HAVEN — College football bowl games. The dropping of the ball in Times Square. Fireworks. You can put the Slater Duals right up there on the shelf with those other New Year's Eve traditions.
Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock has been operating the Slater Duals, a high school wrestling event attracting numerous teams, on New Year's Eve for 31 years.
Saturday there were Vermont teams from Fair Haven, Mill River, Springfield, Colchester, Mount Anthony and Fair haven as well as New York State teams Oneonta and Granville.
"Welcome to the crazy house," Fair Haven Athletic Director Kim Alexander said and it was all of that. Matches were going on continuously on two mats throughout the day.
Shaddock said he began the event because nobody had anything else going on for New Year's Eve.
The Hubie Wagner Tournament is held during the week and the Slater Duals follows that making for a great week of Vermont high school wrestling.
Oneonta made the longest trip, a 155-mile excursion to Fair Haven.
Oneonta coach John Nealus said he likes to have his wrestlers competing against athletes from other schools they they have no familiarity with.
"They have no idea who they are wrestling," Nealus said. "It is a lot of fun to come up here and see different teams."
Much of the talk in the gym was about the Hubie Wagner Tournament where Otter Valley won the event and Vergennes' Eli Brace (132 pounds) was voted the Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament after not allowing a point scored against him during the tournament.
The two Rutland County teams, Mill River and Fair Haven, have very small squads of five wrestlers apiece.
The Fair Haven team, Shaddock, pointed out, has some quality if not quantity. The Slaters placed 10th out of 19 teams at the Hubie Wagner event despite only having five wrestlers competing.
Oneonta, by contrast, has a sizeable team.
"We will have 32 kids on a good year and 20 on a bad year," Nealus said.
And that does not include the 11 female wrestlers that he has with a team of their own.
"Female wrestling helps the boys and the boys help the females. Whatever promotes wrestling is good," Nealus said.
Paityn DeLong must wrestle on the boys team at Fair Haven.
Last summer, she and Shaddock traveled to Denver to compete in the Nationals for girl wrestlers where DeLong placed fourth out of the 24 competitors.
"She has colleges looking at her," Shaddock said.
Colleges are beginning to add women's wrestling and one who has added the sport is Elmira College where former Vermont high school wrestling coach Cody Griswold is the head coach. He is among those recruiting DeLong.
Between the Hubie Wagner Invitational in Middlebury and the long New Year's Eve tradition of the Slater Duals, it was a memorable week for wrestling in Vermont.
But it's still early in the journey and Otter Valley's Cole Mason, Mill River's Lee Tyminski and Shaddock hope to hone their teams to be at their best for the biggest stage of all — the State Championship on Feb. 24-25 at Vergennes Union High School.
Tyminski said nobody has really emerged for the Minutemen yet but he is hoping someone will stamp themselves as a contender as the season progresses.
The Hubie Wagner and the Slater Duals are two of the most important steps along the way.
